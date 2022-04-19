Julia Roberts turned down romantic comedies for failing scripts

Julia Roberts in “Family Album”. Photo: Publicity/Image Films

It is a fact that Julia Roberts has consolidated her career from great romantic comedies, but the actress has not been seen in a plot of the genre for many years. In an interview with The New York Times, the “Pretty Woman” star confessed that she stopped starring in these productions because she lacked a good script.

She stated that the departure was unintentional and was motivated by the absence of a proper plot. “People sometimes misinterpret the amount of time I haven’t done a romantic comedy as if I don’t want to do one,” stated Roberts.

“If I had read something that I thought was that writing level of ‘A Place Called Notting Hill’ or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ I would have. They didn’t exist until this movie I just made that Ol Parker wrote and directed”, he added when referring to the release of “Ticket to Paradise”, which should hit theaters in October this year.

In the sequence, the actress also reiterated the opinion that current romantic comedies do not have quality scripts. “Here’s the thing: if I thought something was good enough, I would have done it,” she said, noting that motherhood also helped to increase selectivity.

“I’ve also had three kids in the last 18 years. It raises the bar even higher because it’s not just ‘Is this stuff good?’ It’s also the math equation of my husband’s work schedule and the kids’ school hours and summer vacation. It’s not just ‘Oh, I think I want to do this.’ I have a great sense of pride in being at home with my family and consider myself a housewife”, she concluded.

In addition to Julia Roberts, “Ticket to Paradise also features George Clooney, Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever and Lucas Bravo in the cast and is set to premiere on October 21 on Universal Pictures.

