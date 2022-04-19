Jury Finds ‘Superfly’ Actor Guilty of Serial Rape After He ‘Lied’ About Meeting Drake

superfly Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker was found guilty on Monday of raping six victims – three of them 16-year-old aspiring models – and sexually assaulting a seventh woman during a series of attacks that prosecutors called “sophisticated” between 2013 and 2013. end of 2018.

The actor, who appeared in kings with Halle Berry in 2017 and played gang member Juju in the 2018 film superfly, she lowered her head and began to sob as the divided verdict of a Los Angeles jury was read. He was acquitted of charges relating to three of the 10 victims in the case, including two counts of forced rape.

“I didn’t rape anyone, Your Honor. I didn’t rape anyone,” exclaimed Walker, 27, as he was led away in handcuffs after the jury was out. He is facing up to 100 years to life in sentence. His lawyer, Andrew Flier, quickly promised to appeal.

During her closing argument last week, Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace called Walker a “serial rapist” who dubiously cited Drake with most of his victims, promising introductions that never materialized.

She and fellow prosecutor Yasmin Fardghassemi told jurors during the six-week trial that when Walker combined his minor celebrity status with the “little blue checkmark” on his social media profiles, he was able to disarm the defenses of its victims and lure them to a remote location. places with promises of photo shoots or video shows.

“We feel that with this verdict, the jury has given voice to these victims,” says Wallace. . “That was very sophisticated. He picked these girls and appealed to their dreams and hopes, quoted Drake and used his connection to Halle Berry to take these girls somewhere and earn their trust. Once they were there, it wasn’t about doing photo shoots, it was about attacking them.”

In total, more than 30 women have filed assault complaints against Walker, prosecutors said. Three alleged victims whose allegations did not result in prosecutions for various reasons were allowed to testify as witnesses to past misdeeds, meaning their testimony was made to show that Walker had a penchant for committing the accused crimes. One of them was model Jada Everon, who spoke with after the verdict and gave permission to use his full name.

Everon, now 23 and living in Las Vegas, told jurors she was just 16 when Walker contacted her on Instagram and promised her a photo shoot. She traveled from Fresno to meet him and was raped in 2014, she testified.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I heard the guilty verdict. There are so many rapists that go free, and I was really scared that he was one of them. But finally there is justice, we are finally heard. That was seven years ago for me. Seven years of watching him on social media, watching his fame soar, watching him hurt more women. I kind of lost hope, so finally seeing this happening is a tear of joy,” says Everon.

“He did to me the same thing he did to others. He mentioned Drake. He quoted Drake. He filled me with a lot of hopes and dreams. What he said was dramatic. He said, ‘I can make you famous overnight. You can have access to all the famous people I know. It was very dramatic. At that age, I was so naive. I was believing everything he said. I thought everything he said was legit. The entire time the attack took place, every time I said ‘Stop’ or cried, he would say, ‘You are so immature. I won’t help you anymore. I will take everything from you. He pushed a button and became a complete predator,” recalls Everon.

Flier said he plans to file a motion for a new trial based on several rulings by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino that limited the information Walker could provide about victims in the case.

“I don’t think he got a fair trial, and the fact that he had three acquittals on three of the victims speaks volumes. I think that will make your appeals questions that much more meritorious. But I’m disappointed in the verdicts,” says Flier . “The defense was prevented from calling witnesses to show the same pattern, but without rape. The judge did not allow us to call witnesses on this very issue, on the contrary.”

The jury, which included three black women, heard the accused victims and also Walker during the trial. One of the victims described how she was a 16-year-old aspiring model when Walker offered her a photo shoot. She testified that her mother and stepfather took her to Walker’s building. She said he separated her from her family and manipulated her into filming an improvised sex tape with claims that he could introduce her to Drake and that she would never fulfill her dream of becoming a Victoria’s Secret model without showing a darker side. provocative.

“He talked about Drake, taking her to a Drake party. What does he say to her? ‘Well, you know what? If you want to do all those things, if you want to be at parties with Drake, if you want to be a Victoria’s Secret model, you know what we have to do? We have to shoot a sex tape,’” Wallace said during his closing remarks. “He’s a 22-year-old man telling a 16-year-old girl, ‘We have to shoot a sex tape.’

The girl told jurors she resisted “several times,” but Walker “doesn’t take no for an answer,” Wallace said.

“He keeps pushing and pushing and persisting, talking over her,” and it ended up tiring the girl until she finally gave in, Wallace said. “She said, ‘Well, I thought, ‘He knows all these people. He will help me. I thought what he was doing would help my career.’”

Wallace said the law is clear that a child’s consent is “never” a defense to statutory rape. “Children are not developed in the same way emotionally and mentally as adults, and we know that,” said Wallace. “That’s why children are protected from adult men. You don’t have to do much work on them. You promise them a few things and you get a 16-year-old naked girl who will let you penetrate her from behind.”

Wallace account there is “no evidence [Walker] had some connection with Drake. It was just something he used to attract girls. It was a trap, a ruse, his way of getting these girls.

One of Walker’s convictions on Monday related to the rape of a woman outside a Tyga concert at the Belasco nightclub in Los Angeles in January 2014. The woman testified that she got too drunk on a party bus to enter the show and was taken to a car. by someone who promised to help her but ultimately raped her. The woman had no idea who her attacker was until she had a rape test done and the DNA in her vaginal cavity matched Walker’s, Wallace said.

Accuser Tiara Kelly was listening to Monday’s hearing through a special web connection created for Walker’s victims.

“By actively listening to the court say ‘guilty’ on several counts, I could feel my anxiety lessening,” says the model, who says Walker raped her after she agreed to meet him for a photo shoot in 2014, says. . “I am happy to hear that justice has finally been served and we are protected.”

Kelly and accuser Sydney Stanford previously spoke with Hollywood unlocked in an interview that detailed his alleged experiences with the actor who also released music under the name “KR”.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who testified on behalf of all their victims, because I know not all voices got a chance to be heard,” Stanford said in a moving Instagram video following the verdict.