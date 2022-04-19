Justice blocks assets of Sidnei Piva, his wife, executives such as Adilson Furlan, Jean Carlos Pejo, Rodrigo Vilaça and companies » Diário do Transporte

Sidnei Piva de Jesus

General Assembly should no longer be held on the 20th and justice questions the alleged sale of ITA to a group from Brasília, which has not been proven with documents

ADAMO BAZANI

Collaborated with Alexandre Pelegi

Judge Joao de Oliveira Rodrigues Filho, of the 1st Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganizations, of the TJSP (Court of Justice of São Paulo) determined this Monday, April 18, 2022, the blocking of assets of businessman Sidnei Piva de Jesus, removed from the management of Grupo Itapemirim, in judicial recovery since March 2016, and ITA (Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos).

THE Transport Diary obtained first-hand the decision in full.

The creditors estimate that the general debts of the Itapemirim Group are now at R$ 2.2 billion. The Group’s main activity is the operation of interstate intercity buses.

According to the decision, the judge understands that there may be an intention to squander the assets of companies undergoing judicial reorganization by Piva, with the measure of blocking assets being preventive.

Thus, with a preventive purpose regarding the possible intention of the companies under reorganization in the person of their partner, of possible dilapidation of the assets in flagrant prejudice to the creditors subject to the reorganization procedure, I determine the unavailability of the assets, blocking by the SISBAJUD system, restrictions by the RENAJUD and ARISP system registered in the name of the partner Sidnei Piva de Jesus

Asset dilapidation means the possibility of unauthorized and illegal withdrawal of funds in money or materials from certain companies or groups of companies leaving them in an unsustainable condition to continue their activities.

The judge also ordered the blocking of the assets of Sidnei Piva’s wife, Silvana dos Santos Silva; of directors and former directors, of publicly-held companies during the judicial reorganization, in addition to companies linked to Piva that are not in the judicial reorganization of Itapemirim.

See the link below:

– Sidnei Piva de Jesus

– Silvana dos Santos Silva (wife of Sidnei Piva): partner of the company Expresso Industrial Ltda. Silvana separated “in fact” from Sidnei, but according to the judge’s own text, there is information that the divorce was not formalized. Also according to the text of the decision, Silvana appears in companies where there are financial transactions with Itapemirim, in addition to suspicions about her participation in the acquisition of a luxury property in Riviera de São Lourenço/SP.

– Adilson Aparecido Furlan (transitioned in several positions related to the operation of the companies, having already occupied the vice-presidency and currently part of the quality management)

– Anísio Costa Castelo Branco (He was part of the Itapemirim Group’s board of directors during the biggest withdrawals of resources from the group to the airline)

– Jean Carlos Pejo (also a member of the Itapemirim Group’s board of directors in a similar period and, according to information from the judicial administrator, continues to appear at the facilities of the companies under reorganization). Pejo was the National Secretary for Mobility and Urban Services (SEMOB), a body linked to the Ministry of Regional Development under President Jair Bolsonaro, being exonerated in 2019. The decision, however, has nothing to do with the position that Pejo held in the Government.

– Rodrigo Otaviano Vilaça (occupied the position of President of the Group)

– Florisvaldo Aparecido Hudnik (road executive director of Grupo Itapemirim, recently terminated on April 13, 2022, as well as of the legal entity through which he formalized his employment relationship)

– Hudinik Excellence Business Management Consulting Ltd.

– Itapemirim Group Ltd.,

– Itapemirim Bank Ltd.

– Space Air Participações Ltda

– Star Mobility Participações Ltda

– Piva Consulting Ltd.,

– SSG Incorporação e Assessoria Eireli

– Sil Service Administrative Services Eireli

– Expresso Industrial Ltd.

– Trans Sistemas de Transportes Ltda

ALLEGED AIRLINE SALE

The decision also questions the alleged sale for R$30 million of ITA (Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos) to Baufaker Consulting Finances e Representações Comerciais Ltda, a company located in Taguatinga Norte (Taguatinga), in Brasília, in a property where the main activity is the sale and maintenance of electric fences. Baufaker Consulting has a share capital of R$ 100 thousand.

The judge said that ITA did not provide any contract on this alleged transaction and demanded proof of the deal from current management.

Petition of the companies under reorganization announcing the sale of ITA TRANSPORTES AÉREOS. Although there are news about the sale of the airline, there is no document evidencing the transaction carried out. Since the control of the group undergoing judicial reorganization sought to undertake with the airline, this judicial reorganization began to face several procedural difficulties and compliance with the plan, in this last point, with a resurgence of default in recent times.

As it is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the companies under reorganization, although it is not undergoing judicial reorganization, there is an evident economic impact of its results on the group under reorganization and indications of the use of resources from these records to supply the airline’s activities.

In view of the foregoing, I order the company under reorganization to gather the documents proving the transaction, the social documents of the potential purchaser of the operation, as well as all documents that demonstrate the amount of BRL 30,000,000.00 that were allocated to the airline by recovering, within 05 days.

GENERAL MEETING:

The magistrate also determined that the management of Itapemirim submit the amendment to the recovery plan within 48 hours, which has not been done so far.

The fact that this additive has not yet been presented was considered “highly reprehensible conduct”.

Because of this delay, the AGC (General Meeting of Creditors) must not be held this Wednesday, April 20, 2022

If the management of Itapemirim does not present this amendment, the companies may be declared bankrupt.

After the presentation, a new meeting must be scheduled within 20 days.

In this way and ultimately, I determine that the company under reorganization submit the amendment within 48 hours, under penalty of converting the judicial reorganization into bankruptcy and carrying out the AGC within a maximum period of 20 days, also under penalty of bankruptcy, and the companies under reorganization shall provide the necessary.

Appeals from these decisions are available

THE Transport Diary sought Itapemirim. The report tries to locate the others mentioned in the judge’s decision.

Adamo Bazani, journalist specializing in transport

Collaborated with Alexandre Pelegi

Related