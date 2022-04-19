Justice suspends eight supporters of Grêmio and Inter for 90 days | football

The confusions in the Gre-Nais do Gauchão of 2022 still have negative repercussions for the Dupla. More precisely, their twists. Eight organized were suspended for 90 days in a decision by Judge Marco Aurélio Martins Xavier, from Juizado do Torcedor, this Monday.

On the Colorado side, the ban on attending stadiums with identification affects Super Fico, Independent Nation, Female Force and Shirt 12. In Tricolor, General of GuildYoung Fans, Tricolor Claw and Rasta do Guild are the punished.

The first fact mentioned by the magistrate occurred in the classic of first phase of the Gaucho Championshipin Beira-Rio, won by Inter by 1 to 0. On the occasion, the groups were pointed out for expressing racist chants towards the rivals.

– Individual authorship of the crimes is difficult to obtain, given the generalized form of execution. In any case, in possession of the conduct of the Organized Supporters, there is a legal possibility of penalization – cites Xavier.

The case that involves punishment to the supporters of coloradas concerns the throwing of firecrackers and flares at gremistas in one of the rings of the Arena, in the second game of state semifinalsalso won by Inter 1-0.

– The danger of delay derives from the very history of the organized groups, groups that insist on proceeding in an abusive way, especially in local classics, in which they allow themselves to be involved in the climate of fanaticism and rivalry, losing, as in this case, the notion of the limit of actions – writes the judge.

The decision prevents the participation of organized groups in the stadiums “bearing banners, shirts, musical instruments and any sign that identifies them” for a period of 90 days. The sectors normally used by the supporters cannot be occupied by them either.