Keith Urban opens up about how Nicole Kidman helped him beat alcoholism

In an interview with the British newspaper ‘The Times’, musician Keith Urban, 54, told how his wife Nicole Kidman helped him face his battle with alcoholism. The protagonist of the movie ‘Moulin Rouge’ and the singer got married in 2006, and they are the parents of Faith and Sunday.

In 1998, the New Zealand artist was hospitalized for the first time for treatment of the disease in a rehabilitation clinic located in Tennessee. Eight years later, shortly after marrying the “Eyes Wide Shut” star in 2006, he was once again admitted to the Betty Ford Center, encouraged by his wife Nicole.

During his conversation with the newspaper, the Australian country singer revealed how his wife’s persistence was essential for him to return to rehab. “Everyone does what they need to have fun. I ended up concluding that I was allergic [a álcool]. Someone asks me, ‘Do you have any allergies? What happens when you drink?’ I reply: ‘I end up handcuffed’.”, he commented.

Keith Urban singing and playing at his show (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Keith explained what his career was like when he got sober and was grateful that his creativity wasn’t affected: “I needed to find an alternative to my presence in the world. I feel very grateful that it didn’t change my music. I wrote a lot of my hits drunk. I wrote many of them sober. I feel very grateful for him [o alcoolismo] not having determined my creativity”.

The singer also said that his problem with alcohol started when he was a child, because of his relationship with his alcoholic father: “My father was an alcoholic, so I grew up close to an alcoholic and it took me a long time to understand that I was an alcoholic too.”

In an interview with ‘Rolling Stone’, Urban opened up about how his marriage to Nicole was his salvation. “I caused my remarriage to implode.” he said. “He survived, but it’s a miracle. I was spiritually awakened with her. I use the expression ‘I was born in it’ and that’s how I feel. And for the first time in my life, I was able to free myself from the shackles of addiction.”finished.

Featured photo: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban hugging on the beach. Reproduction / Instagram