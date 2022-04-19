Sports

Keno suffers eye injury, undergoes surgery and extends leave at Galo

Keno was in transition phase
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Keno was in the transition phase to return to Rooster, but he had an injury to his left eye

Striker Keno remains out of action in the Atlantic. On Monday night, the club reported that the player suffered a traumatic injury to his left eye, underwent a surgical procedure for correction and still has no scheduled date to return to activities in Cidade do Galo.

According to Atletico’s statement, Keno is on home rest and will be evaluated in the next 48 hours, when the medical department will have an estimate on the attacker’s return to the pitch. The surgery was an urgent procedure to correct the lesion in the left eye.

Keno was in a transition phase, after missing Atltico in the game against Athletico, in the 1-0 victory at Alvinegra, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, for the second round of the Brazilian Championship. Before, the striker was out of the tie by 1 to 1 with America, in Mineiro, for Libertadores. He had a small tear in the iliac muscle on his left hip.

The injury to his left eye will delay the return of Keno, who remains out of action in the duel against Brasiliense, this Wednesday, in Mineiro, for the Copa do Brasil. The striker started to feel pain in his hip during the victory over Internacional, 2-0, in Pampulha, in his debut at the Brazilian. When he was transitioning to physical preparation, he had the new problem, which will prolong his absence.

