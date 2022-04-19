Latam mechanics are using smart glasses in aircraft maintenance in Brazil





LATAM has just implemented the use of augmented reality glasses for mechanics to use in aircraft maintenance at 20 company bases in Brazil. The company is the first airline in Latin America to use equipment that ensures greater efficiency and agility in complex aircraft maintenance and inspection activities.

“This remote technical support tool, through augmented reality, is part of the Company’s technological development strategy to make processes more efficient and even safer”, says Alexandre Peronti, Director of Maintenance at LATAM Brazil.

the smart glassesglass work by voice command. They are operated via 4G connection and transmit images of the aircraft in real time to LATAM technicians at the Operational Maintenance Center (MOC) at Congonhas airport, to the Brazil Engineering team or even to the aircraft manufacturer. . This feature allows technicians to make a much faster and more accurate decision-making process, further raising the bar on safety and punctuality.

Thus, teams are able to provide daily support and remotely assist mechanics from other LATAM airports in more specific and complex aircraft maintenance, reducing the chances of operational impacts. It is possible to check, for example, if it is necessary to deactivate a valve, in addition to identifying heat variations and even leakage points with the help of the video camera with thermal reading.





When using augmented reality glasses, the mechanic is also able to view the entire aircraft maintenance manual. The accessory also has active noise cancellation, allowing only the technician’s voice to be heard, even in high-noise environments. The equipment also has a flashlight and zoom, producing high definition photos.

Inspection and maintenance with excellence and safety

Currently, LATAM Brazil already uses drones and robots in its aircraft maintenance processes. Drones are used to inspect Airbus A320 family aircraft, which undergo heavy maintenance at LATAM MRO (acronym for Maintenance Repair Overhaul), located in São Carlos (SP). Robots work in the internal logistics of aeronautical materials. The unit in the interior of São Paulo is a reference in technology and innovation in the Brazilian and global air sector, and receives constant investments from LATAM, including new equipment, expansion of aircraft maneuver areas and improvements to its hangars.

Latam information



