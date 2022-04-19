Loft lays off 159 employees to reorganize credit area

Loft, a startup for renting, buying and selling real estate, laid off 159 employees and relocated another 52 to reorganize its credit area. Employees from the operating, commercial, product and technology sectors were the most affected.

The layoffs took place this Monday (18) and were confirmed to the InfoMoney by the Loft press office.

The layoffs came about eight months after loft acquired CrediHome, a startup that connects large financial institutions to real estate agencies. The startup InvestMais had also already been integrated into the business.

“We achieved a growth rate of 70% in terms of turnover in the first quarter of this year, compared to the previous one, working in the midst of a transition period, with duplication of teams”, said Bruno Gama, CEO and founder of CrediHome, per note.

“Now, with the completion of the integration of processes, systems and teams, we will be able to further improve the experience of our customers, and consequently, continue to expand even more the services to facilitate financing. For this reorganization, the company this Monday terminated 159 employees,” the company said in a press release.

Product and technology professionals are among the relocated professionals who will work for other companies in the group, such as CredPago, Nomah and Vista, in addition to Loft itself.

In an interview with the newspaperThe state of Sao Paulo”Mate Pencz, founder of Loft, said that it is common to have staff cuts after an acquisition, and that there is not a mass layoff process underway, but only a reorganization of the credit area in the company.

The executive explained, in the same interview, that the arrival of CrediHome to the group also brought teams with profiles and positions similar to those of Loft, which forced a readjustment in the number of employees.

According to the company, with the purchase of CrediHome, the group now has 613 employees in the credit segment. In all, there are 1,270 employees. With the reorganization, CrediHome by Loft emerges, the group’s unique credit brand.

Loft guarantees that it will pay two months of health insurance to dismissed professionals and their dependents, in addition to providing three months of LinkedIn Premium, a subscription service to the corporate social network to accelerate the replacement of professionals to the job market.

The 159 fired from Loft now face a process similar to the one experienced a few days ago by competitor QuintoAndar, who ended the relationship with 160 employees.

The layoffs recorded in QuintoAndar generated indignation, especially on the internet due to the company’s millionaire investment in advertisements in this year’s edition of Big Brother Brazil.

To learn more about the history of Loft, listen to episode 42 of the podcast “Do Zero Ao Topo”, from InfoMoney.

