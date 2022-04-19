Loft lays off 159 people in credit area consolidation – Link

This Monday, the 18th, the startup Loft, which buys, renovates and sells real estate, laid off 159 employees and reassigned another 52 people as part of a plan to consolidate the company’s credit area. The changes affect workers in the operations, commercial, product and technology areas.

The cuts come eight months after the company bought CrediHome, a real estate credit startup — before that, in September 2020, Loft had already purchased the startup InvestMais, which also works with credit products. For the company, the arrival of the two startups, in addition to the development of Loft Cred (a credit arm born within the company), required reorganization.

Mate Pencz, founder of Loft

In these three brands, the 159 layoffs affect workers in the commercial and operational areas. In addition, the startup will relocate professionals from the product and technology areas of these three companies and relocate them to other companies in the group, such as CredPago, Nomah and Vista, in addition to Loft itself.

“We ended up with three companies within one and we identified an overlap of functions and activities”, he explains to the Estadão Bruno Gama, CEO of CrediHome. “Now, we have a 100% unified company”, he says.

To the Estadão, Mate Pencz, founder of Loft, said he has no further cuts on the horizon. “Every time you bring new companies into the group, cuts can happen. However, the only thing that was planned, and is being carried out, is the reorganization of the credit area. There is nothing beyond that,” he says.

One of the company’s explanations to reinforce the thesis that other cuts will not happen is that CrediHome was the only acquired startup that operated in areas in which Loft already had a team.

To ward off questions that it is experiencing a cash crisis, Loft relies on numbers. The company says that when it bought CrediHome, the two companies had 613 employees in the credit business. After this Monday’s changes, there will be 653 workers in the area. The company’s general staff, excluding the credit area, had 1,010 people in September 2021 — now there are 1,270 hired.

With the reorganization, Loft will also have a single brand for its credit area, CrediHome by Loft. For those laid off, the company says it will pay for two months of health insurance (including for dependents), in addition to three months of LinkedIn Premium, a subscription service to the corporate social network — the idea is that this will help workers to relocate more quickly on the market.

rivals

Loft’s move to dispel questions about its financial health is justified. THE Estadão revealed last week that QuintoAndar, one of Loft’s main rivals, carried out layoffs that affected several areas of the startup, such as technology, marketing and human resources. Initially, there was talk internally that the cut would have reached 20% of the staff of 4 thousand employees.

Subsequently, QuintoAndar confirmed that it laid off 4% of its employees – at the time, the company also denied that it was going through a crisis and said that it had to accommodate the six startups acquired in recent months.