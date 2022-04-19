Lotofácil Result 2499 for today, Monday (18/04/2022)

Lotofácil’s draw for contest number 2499, with an estimated prize pool of R$ 1.5 million, takes place on the night of this Monday, April 18, at 8 pm. The extraction takes place at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo.

LOTOFÁCIL RESULT 2499:

02, 03, 04, 05, 07

08, 11, 12, 14, 16

17, 19, 20, 22, 23

The list of cities where there were winners, or the information that the prize accumulated, will be available from 9 pm onwards, on the Caixa Loterias official website.

next draw

For those who want to try their luck in the next contest, the Lotofácil draw will take place on Tuesday, April 19, at 8 pm, this time for the 2500 contest. accredited, or play through Caixa Lotteries electronic channels.

Previous Lotofácil draws

– In the result of contest 2498, two bets that match all 15 numbers and will win R$ 771,993.40 each. The draw, which took place on Saturday, April 16, drew the following numbers:

01, 02, 05, 06, 07

08, 09, 11, 12, 17

18, 19, 20, 22, 25

– In the result of contest 2497, two bets that match all 15 numbers will win R$ 777,111.20 each. The draw, which took place on Thursday, April 14, drew the following numbers:

02, 06, 07, 08, 09

11, 12, 14, 15, 18

19, 20, 22, 23, 25

– In the result of contest 2496, three bets that match all 15 numbers will win R$ 941,973.09 each. The draw, which took place on Wednesday, April 13, drew the following numbers:

02, 03, 04, 08, 09

10, 11, 13, 17, 18

20, 22, 23, 24, 25

– In the result of contest 2495, the prize of about R$ 1.5 million accumulated, since no one got all 15 dozen right. The draw, which took place on Tuesday, April 12, drew the following numbers:

03, 05, 09, 10, 12

13, 14, 15, 16, 17

18, 19, 21, 24, 25

– In the result of contest 2494, the prize of R$ 1,380,382.58 went to a bet made by the electronic channel, which hit all 15 scores alone. The draw, which took place on Monday, April 11, drew the following numbers:

01, 02, 04, 05, 06

08, 09, 10, 12, 13

16, 18, 23, 24, 25

– In the result of contest 2493, the prize of R$ 1,334,431.94 went to a bet from Recife (PE), which hit all 15 scores. The draw, which took place on Saturday, April 9, drew the following numbers:

02, 03, 06, 07, 09

10, 11, 12, 14, 15

16, 18, 20, 21, 25

– In the result of contest 2492, the prize of R$ 3,908,770.58 went to a bet from São Paulo, which hit all 15 scores. The draw, which took place on Friday, April 8, drew the following numbers:

04, 07, 08, 09, 10

11, 12, 13, 14, 15

17, 20, 22, 23, 24

– In the result of contest 2491, no bet hit all 15 tens and the prize of about R$ 1.5 million accumulated. The draw, which took place on Thursday, April 7, drew the following numbers:

01, 02, 03, 04, 05

06, 09, 11, 14, 17

18, 19, 21, 22, 24

– In the result of the 2490 contest, a bet from Palmas (TO) hit all 15 tens and was awarded with R$ 4,888,510.20. The draw, which took place on Wednesday, April 6, drew the following numbers:

01, 03, 04, 05, 06

10, 12, 13, 14, 15

16, 19, 20, 24, 25

– In the result of contest 2489, three bets hit all 15 tens and each one was awarded with R$ 1,280,639.43. The draw, which took place on Tuesday, April 5, drew the following numbers:

01, 04, 05, 07, 08

10, 11, 13, 14, 16

18, 21, 22, 23, 24

– In the result of contest 2488, no bet hit all 15 tens and the main prize of about R$ 1.5 million accumulated. The draw, which took place on Monday, April 4, drew the following numbers:

01, 02, 04, 05, 06

07, 09, 11, 12, 13

16, 20, 21, 22, 24

– In the result of contest 2487, two bets hit all 15 tens and each one was awarded with R$ 660,525.67. The draw, which took place on Saturday, April 2, drew the following numbers:

01, 02, 06, 08, 10

11, 12, 13, 14, 16

18, 20, 22, 23, 24

– In the result of contest 2486, four bets hit all 15 tens and each one was awarded with R$ 331,916.76. The draw, which took place on Friday, April 1, drew the following numbers:

01, 02, 04, 05, 08

09, 10, 11, 12, 18

19, 20, 23, 24, 25

– In the result of contest 2485, two bets hit all 15 tens and each one was awarded with R$ 528,909.63. The draw, which took place on Thursday, March 31, drew the following numbers:

01, 02, 03, 08, 10

12, 14, 15, 17, 18

20, 21, 23, 24, 25

– In the result of contest 2484, a bet from Sinop (MT) hit all 15 tens and was awarded with R$ 1,273,499.82. The draw, which took place on Wednesday, March 30, drew the following numbers:

04, 05, 06, 08, 10

11, 12, 14, 15, 17

19, 21, 22, 23, 25

– In the result of contest 2483, seven bets hit all 15 tens and each one was awarded with R$ 448,508.18. The draw, which took place on Tuesday, March 29, drew the following numbers:

02, 03, 06, 07, 08

10, 13, 14, 15, 16

19, 20, 22, 23, 25

15 hits : 7 winning bets, R$ 448,508.18

: 7 winning bets, R$ 448,508.18 14 hits : 527 winning bets, R$ 1,083.34

: 527 winning bets, R$ 1,083.34 13 hits : 11486 winning bets, BRL 25.00

: 11486 winning bets, BRL 25.00 12 hits : 140022 winning bets, BRL 10.00

: 140022 winning bets, BRL 10.00 11 hits: 775352 winning bets, BRL 5.00

CALDAS NOVAS – GO : 1 bet won the prize for 15 hits

: 1 bet won the prize for 15 hits INDIARA – GO : 1 bet won the prize for 15 hits

: 1 bet won the prize for 15 hits BELO HORIZONTE – MG : 1 bet won the prize for 15 hits

: 1 bet won the prize for 15 hits RIO DE JANEIRO – RJ : 1 bet won the prize for 15 hits

: 1 bet won the prize for 15 hits MACAMBIRA – SE : 1 bet won the prize for 15 hits

: 1 bet won the prize for 15 hits SAO PAULO-SP: 2 bets won the prize for 15 hits

– In the result of contest 2482, no bet hit all 15 tens and the prize of about R$ 1.5 million accumulated. The draw, which took place on Monday, March 28, drew the following numbers:

03, 05, 06, 07, 09

11, 12, 13, 14, 16

17, 20, 21, 24, 25

– In the result of contest 2481, a bet hit all 15 tens and was awarded with R$ 976,123.59. The draw, which took place on Saturday, March 26, drew the following numbers:

02, 03, 05, 06, 07

09, 10, 13, 14, 15

17, 18, 20, 21, 25

– In the result of the 2480 contest, three bets hit all 15 tens and each one was awarded with R$ 1,643,232.57. The draw, which took place on Friday, March 25, drew the following numbers:

01 – 02 – 05 – 06 – 07

09 – 10 – 12 – 13 – 14

15 – 16 – 17 – 21 – 24

– In the result of contest 2479, a bet by Piraraqueara (PR) hit all 15 tens and was awarded with R$ 954,324.30. The draw, which took place on Thursday, March 24, drew the following numbers:

02 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 07

11 – 12 – 14 – 17 – 19

20 – 21 – 23 – 24 – 25

– In the result of contest 2478, a bet from São José do Rio Preto hit all 15 tens and was awarded with R$ 1,463,603.53. The draw, which took place on Wednesday, March 23, drew the following numbers:

01 – 05 – 07 – 08 – 10

11 – 12 – 14 – 15 – 16

21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

– In the result of contest 2477, four bets hit all 15 scores, and each one was awarded with R$ 835,568.35. The draw, which took place on Tuesday, March 22, drew the following numbers:

01 – 02 – 03 – 05 – 07

08 – 09 – 10 – 13 – 14

15 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 24

– In the result of contest 2476, no one hit all 15 tens and the main prize accumulated. The draw, which took place on Monday, March 21, drew the following numbers:

01 – 06 – 09 – 10 – 11

12 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 17

18 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24

– In the result of contest 2475, two bets hit all 15 tens and were awarded with R$ 615,342.40. The draw, which took place on Saturday, March 19, drew the following numbers:

01 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 06

07 – 11 – 13 – 15 – 16

18 – 19 – 22 – 24 – 25

– In the result of contest 2474, eight bets hit all 15 tens and were awarded with R$ 173,831.14. The draw, which took place on Friday, March 18, drew the following numbers:

01 – 02 – 05 – 06 – 08

09 – 11 – 14 – 15 – 17

19 – 20 – 23 – 24 – 25

– In the result of contest 2473, a single bet hit all 15 tens and was awarded with R$ 1,411,865.61. The draw, which took place on Thursday, March 17, drew the following numbers:

01 – 04 – 06 – 07 – 08

09 – 10 – 14 – 16 – 18

19 – 20 – 21 – 23 – 25

– In the result of contest 2472, two bets hit all 15 scores, and each one was awarded with R$ 1,667,991. The draw, which took place on Wednesday, March 16, drew the following numbers:

02 – 03 – 04 – 09 – 10

12 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 17

21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

– In the result of contest 2471, no bet matched all 15 numbers and the prize of R$ 1.5 million accumulated. The draw, which took place on Tuesday, March 15, drew the following numbers:

02 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 08

09 – 14 – 17 – 18 – 19

20 – 21 – 23 – 24 – 25

– In the result of the 2470 contest, four bets, including one from Leopoldina (MG), matched all 15 numbers and were awarded with R$ 1,078,029.66. The draw, which took place on Monday, March 14, drew the following numbers:

01 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 06

09 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 13

21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25

– In the result of contest 2469, two bets matched all 15 numbers and were awarded with R$ 678,450.88. The draw, which took place on Saturday, March 12, drew the following numbers:

01 – 02 – 04 – 05 – 06

07 – 11 – 13 – 17 – 18

19 – 20 – 21 – 24 – 25

– In the result of contest 2468, a bet matched all 15 numbers and was awarded alone with R$ 1,148,829.20. The draw, which took place on Friday, March 11, drew the following numbers:

03 – 04 – 07 – 08 – 09

12 – 13 – 17 – 18 – 19

20 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24

– In the result of contest 2467, three bets matched all 15 numbers and each one was awarded with R$ 277,431.02. The draw, which took place on Thursday, March 10, drew the following numbers:

05 – 06 – 08 – 10 – 11

12 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 18

20 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 25

– In the result of contest 2466, 18 bets matched all 15 numbers and each one was awarded with R$ 74,680.51. The draw, which took place on Wednesday, March 9, drew the following numbers:

01 – 02 – 05 – 07 – 08

09 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 17

19 – 20 – 21 – 24 – 25

About the Lotofácil draw

With daily draws, this Monday the most played lottery modality in Brazil can pay its traditional prize of R$ 1.5 million. However, there is no more time to bet on today’s contest, as official Caixa bets end at 19:00, that is, one hour before the start of the draw.