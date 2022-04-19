Lucas Fernandes and Gustavo Sauer make themselves available to debut at Botafogo: ‘If Mister wants to tell, we’re ready’

Reinforcements presented by Botafogo this Tuesday, already regularized in the CBF, Lucas Fernandes and Gustavo Sauer guarantee to be physically fit and are already available to debut this week. The team faces Ceilândia this Wednesday, in Brasília, by the Brazil’s Cupit’s the Atlético-GOin Goiânia, Sunday, at Brazilian championship.

– It is an option of the teacher (Luís Castro). We are always ready. If you choose to choose us, we will do our best to contribute. We have everything to help Botafogo – declared Lucas Fernandes.

– We had been training and playing, we were practically at the end of the season. We’re there, if Mister wants to tell, we’re ready – said Gustavo Sauer.

The duo also told how they prefer to act on the field.

– I’ve been playing more on the right side lately, but I’ve played 10 and third midfielder, second midfielder. I can help in this regard Said Sauer.

– I spent almost four years in Portugal, I was able to do all the middle positions, first midfielder, second midfielder, shirt number 10, I was able to evolve tactically. I can do all three, wherever Luís prefers, I can contribute a lot – added Lucas Fernandes.

Another positive point for both is that they were working in Portugal, which will facilitate the understanding of Luís Castro’s style of play.

– I think we have a good chance of coming out ahead. Portugal we usually say is our Brazil too, adaptation, food and language. Brazil is our country, having a Portuguese coach, who knows a lot, has everything to work out. I really believe in this project. I’ve never worked with Luís Castro, but we got references, they said he’s a phenomenon, he likes the tactical part, aggressive team, intense Said Sauer.

– Luís Castro’s work demands a lot of aggression and intensity, he likes to have the ball, he loses and presses. We can add because we are used to Portuguese culture. It will help the whole team and the coach a lot. – Lucas finished.

