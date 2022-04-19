Macron stabilizes lead in race for French government

posted on 04/19/2022 06:00



(credit: Ludovic Marin/AFP)

If the French presidential election took place today, Emmanuel Macron would secure another five years as a tenant of the Élysée Palace. Just five days before the election, all 16 polls released since the first round, on April 10, point to the victory of the party’s candidate Em Marcha! about Marine Le Pen of the National Regroupment. Polls indicate that Macron’s leadership has stabilized – the current head of state would have a lead of between seven and 12 percentage points. In the first round, Le Pen’s campaign managed the feat of closing the initial gap between the two candidates by exploiting the rising cost of living in France. At the time, the far-right candidate had 23.1% of the votes against 27.8% for Macron.

A daily poll carried out by the Ipsos institute shows that Macron is ahead of Le Pen, with 56% against 44%. For analysts, the final stretch of the campaign will focus on topics such as the economy, social welfare, immigration, foreign policy and the environment, which can benefit the current president.

Tomorrow, the two opponents will face each other in the first debate before the second round, a key moment for the pretensions of Le Pen, who had a disastrous performance in the confrontation of ideas with Macron, in 2017. This time, Marine guarantees to be more prepared for discuss your proposals with the current president. “I hope it will be a real clash of ideas, not a succession of invectives, fake news and excesses, as I heard last week,” she declared, on a visit to Normandy.

Yesterday, while participating in the TV program C à Vous, on France 5, Macron launched an attack against Le Pen. When asked why he refers to her as the “candidate of the far-right”, the centrist replied that the ideas defended by the opponent are neither of the center-right nor of the republican right. “She is part of a family, a clan, which has adopted the same ideas. (…) Sometimes they change the facade of ideas to make them more acceptable, but it is the same ideas, sometimes even tougher. The denial of what France is and its identity on the issue of asylum. In relation to Europe, it is equivalent to abandoning the euro without accepting it”, he declared, according to the newspaper Le Figaro.

Referendum

Macron also told TMC’s Quotidien program that next Sunday’s contest will be “a referendum for or against Europe”, “for or against the secular Republic and fraternity”, “for or against ecology”. He said he was indignant to hear people say that the two candidacies are worth it. “Excuse me, but Madame Le Pen’s project and mine are not the same thing. The far right and what I stand for are not the same thing,” he said.

In turn, in an interview with France Bleu radio, Le Pen tried to cling to the more moderate image — a strategy he has abandoned in recent days — and tried to soften his speech. “I want to form a government of national unity, entirely at the service of the French,” he promised. “I am fundamentally linked to the work of General Charles de Gaulle and to this fundamental principle: government of the people, by the people and for the people,” he added, citing the president who ruled France between 1959 and 1969. Le Pen tweeted. also adopted the tactic of confrontation. His campaign team published advertising pieces, in which the candidate appears with a color photo and a positive proposition, while Macron appears in black and white accompanied by a negative message.