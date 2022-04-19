Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) approves distribution of about 17% of total 2021 profit as earnings, minutes show

The shareholders of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) approved this Monday (18), at an annual general meeting, the distribution in proceeds of about 17% of the company’s total profit in 2021, which was BRL 590.6 million, showed meeting minutes.

The percentage approved to be distributed through dividends is now greater than the minimum distribution of 15% and should release R$100 million to shareholders.

The payment of BRL 100 million in dividends had already been approved at an ordinary meeting held at the end of June last year, corresponding to just over BRL 0.0154 per share – a yield of about 0.09%.

At the July meeting, the retailer informed that the payment would be made within 30 days after the 2022 ordinary general meeting is held.

In addition to dividends, Magazine Luiza’s shareholders voted at the meeting to allocate R$14.4 million of last year’s profit to the legal reserve, R$301.1 million to the tax incentive reserve and R$175 million to working capital.

The election of members of the company’s board of directors was also voted on, which did not undergo any major changes.

