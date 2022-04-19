Manchester City approaches Haaland and beckons with a weekly salary of R$ 3 million, says newspaper

according to daily mailHaaland will reinforce Manchester City for next season and will have the highest salary in the Premier League

THE Manchester City is close to closing the contract for Erling Haaland per 63 million pounds, around R$380 million. According to the English newspaper daily mailthe English club will still pay around R$12 million in center forward salaries.

According to the publication, the monthly salary will be 500 thousand pounds a week, something around R$ 3 million.

With this salary, the Norwegian will become the highest paid player of all current Premier League. He will earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruynestars of Manchester United and Manchester City.

To close the deal, City will pay 63 million pounds, around R$380 millionvalue of the attacker’s termination fine with the Borussia Dortmund. The contract will run for five seasons..

The player’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, was a Manchester City player in the early 2000s and was instrumental in the negotiations.

Haaland began his career in Bryne and played in Mold also in Norway. Before arriving at Dortmund, he defended the Red Bull Salzburg. In Dortmund they are amazing 82 goals in 85 games played.