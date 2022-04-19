Manchester United confirms Cristiano Ronaldo will not face Liverpool after losing son: ‘Family is more important’

In a statement on Tuesday (19), Manchester United confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not face Liverpool after losing his son: ‘Family is more important’

Cristiano Ronaldo is out from the departure of Manchester United in front of Liverpool, this Tuesday (19). In an official note published on its website, the English club confirmed the absence of CR7which last Monday theannounced the death of one of the expected twin babies in the woman’s pregnancy, Georgina Rodríguez.

“Family is more important than anything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones in this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not be playing in the Liverpool game at Anfield on Tuesday night and underscore the family’s request for privacy.”

“Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family”.

Through social networks, Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Monday that his wife, Georgina Rodríguez, had lost one of the babies. The star revealed that one of the twins that his wife was expecting died. It was the boy. The couple’s girl is fine. Giorgina is nearing the 36th week of pregnancy.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we communicate the passing of our baby. It’s the biggest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all the care and support provided. We are devastated and ask for privacy at this very difficult time. You are our angel. We will love you forever,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo has four children. Cristiano Jr., the twins Eva and Mateo and Alana Martina. With Georgina Rodríguez, the ace was about to have another set of twins.

Manchester United and Liverpool face this Tuesday (19), at 16:00, in a duel valid for the 30th round of the Premier League. Complete coverage of the great classic, in addition to Live broadcastyou accompany by ESPN on Star+.