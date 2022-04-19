Masters Reykjavík 2022 is first international with EMEA outside the Top 4

The EMEA’s participation in the VALORANT Masters Reykjavik 2022 came to an end this Monday (18) with the defeat of G2 for Paper Rex by the repechage. This means that, for the first time, the region is left out of the Top 4 of the sport’s official international tournaments.

This is the worst campaign in the region that encompasses Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In past tournaments, at least one EMEA team made the decision, with the VALORANT Champions 2021 was decided by two European teams, light and Gambit.

Retrospect

Masters Reykjavík 2021 – Fnatic runner-up and Team Liquid 4th

Masters Berlin 2021 – Gambit champion, G2 3rd/4th, Lightning 5th/8th and SuperMassive 9th/12th

Champions 2021 – Acend champion, Gambit runner-up, Liquid 3rd/4th and Fnatic 5th/8th

Masters Reykjavík 2022 – FPX did not play, Fnatic 11th/12th, NIP 9th/10th, Liquid 7th/8th and G2 5th/6th

With three spots, EMEA was the region with the most representatives at this year’s edition of the Icelandic Masters. However, the champion VALORANT Challengers European, FunPlux Phoenix, could not dispute the Mundialito as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Because of this, Team Liquid inherited the spot and FPX was rewarded with 200 points in the ranking of VALORANT Champions Tour.

THE fnatic was another team affected by the war because it had to push Andrey away “BraveAF” Gorchakov of the starting lineup after revealing that the Russian player made comments supporting his own country. Also in March, presenter Aleksei “yXo” Maletskyi showed a series of conversations between the athlete and a Ukrainian, where he claims that the West wants to destroy the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Furthermore, he understands that the only solution to the problem would be to turn Ukraine, Russia and Belarus into a single state. But the team could not count on Nikita derke” Sirmitev, who tested positive for Covid-19.

The orange team, by the way, was the first EMEA team to be eliminated from the competition after finishing the group stage with two defeats and no victory. One of the setbacks was even against Ninjas in Pajamas (NIP). Liquid reached the playoffs, but was eliminated after two defeats and G2 entered directly into the finals, but fell in Round 2 of the repechage.