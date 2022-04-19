Metaverse: see the jobs and functions that will rock this ‘new world’

Imagine the possibility of being operated on by specialist doctors from anywhere in the world, being able to handle hazardous substances without risking contamination to human life, building a solid education with virtual classes, working as a virtual transaction fee analyst or becoming a stylist. of virtual fashion? These are some of the many possibilities that the Metaverse, the virtual world that goes beyond the physical, offers for careers and professions in the near future.

The topic even generated a list prepared by the global company in specialized recruitment of executives of all hierarchical levels, PageGroup, which started from trends and analyzes of its specialists, punctuating new functions generated from this advance.

PageGroup senior manager Juliana França believes that there will be migrations from the real world to the virtual world, and that includes work and career. “There are already specialists in this universe, especially with technical training, to make this environment more conducive to new business, entertainment,” she says.

For Juliana França, it will soon be possible to count on professionals working in the metaverse through virtual reality glasses or other augmented reality objects. “The metaverse has everything it takes to become the new internet and generate a totally new environment that is conducive to new job opportunities,” she explains.

Digital world

According to Erica Castelo, Design Thinking and CEO of The Soul Factor, an Executive Search and career advisory company, based in the USA and with international operations, Metaverso is an extension of the real world that is amplified by emerging technologies such as extended reality ( a combination of VR, AR and MR), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies, AI, IoT and more.

Erica Castelo highlights that Metaverso will create a very specific demand for professionals (Photo: Publicity)

“The metaverse has come to benefit remote work, if in fact technology evolves as expected in terms of usability, cost and lightness of equipment. So it will integrate people more easily, generate connection and benefit the work”, he defends.

For Erica, this new universe would house transformative solutions with regard to the product development cycle through the use of virtual prototypes, whether in engineering, marketing, technology.

“The evolution of the metaverse will also possibly bring new professions. Making a parallel to the now popular ‘influencers’ of social media, we can imagine that new works will appear, linked to the construction and support of this new world”, he says, reinforcing that the market will need people to help build these interactive spaces, through of virtual stores, classrooms or any other space that needs real-time support.

Way to go

The specialist and professor at the Faculty of Computing and Informatics at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, Fabio Lopes, explains that the Metaverse has existed for over 10 years, after all, who doesn’t remember Second Life? “Now we have a strong direction from Mark Zuckerberg and his company that is now called Meta, pointing to millionaire investments in this direction”, he adds.

Lopes says that the virtual world has been attracting many professionals linked to systems development, digital games, data science, design, marketing, finance, arts, among others. “I would say that other professions will still be created or adapted to meet demands that do not even exist yet, but it is necessary to remember that we do not have legislation, regulations or compliance defined in these spaces or even professionals who develop holography for augmented reality, in the molds described by Mark Zuckerberg for these applications”, he explains, noting that these are issues for the near future.

It is worth noting that it is estimated that the Metaverse could become a billion-dollar market: Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that business in the area could reach US$ 800 billion, right there, in 2024 and that it should also give strength to cryptocurrencies. Many thousands of jobs for developers are also expected to be generated.

Meta, for example, has already announced that it will create ten thousand new jobs in the European Union in the next five years and the Chinese company Tencent is looking for professionals abroad to work on projects in the area.

See below the list of the 17 professions that can appear in the metaverse:

finance

Investment Manager

• It will have the role of supporting people to make the best investments in the world of crypto-assets to maximize their income within and, possibly, outside the metaverse environment.

• Required skills: advanced English, knowledge of the crypto market, good communication and analytical skills.

Digital Heritage & Real Estate Manager

• Professional who will manage the land, buildings and properties within the metaverse. In addition, it will also work evaluating and prospecting better investments in digital real estate for its clients.

• Necessary skills: advanced English, knowledge about NFTs and monitoring of the real estate market outside and within this universe, good relationship.

Specialist in Structuring Lines of Credit

• Professionals who will structure credit lines in cryptocurrencies for the purchase of NFTs within the metaverse.

• Required skills: advanced English, great analytical skills, statistics and ability with numbers.

Virtual Transaction Fee Analyst

• As transactions increase in the metaverse environment, data miners will need support to analyze and create better rates within the blockchain for recording operations in different cryptocurrencies and this professional, possibly statistician, will have this responsibility.

• Required skills: advanced English, great analytical skills, statistics and ability with numbers.

Financial Insurance Manager

• It will be responsible for selling financial insurance that protects crypto investors against fluctuations in the currencies in the market. This product will probably evolve into NFT insurance also depending on how the structuring of these products will also evolve.

• Required skills: advanced English, good relationship, knowledge of the NFTs market and knowledge of insurance.

Technology

Information Security & Risk Manager

• With the advancement of technology, the area of ​​information security has grown a lot. This, added to the arrival of the metaverse, will generate a large investment to make it a safe environment.

• Whoever works in this area will have to provide guidance and supervision so that the development of technologies and ecosystem is safe and that there are no breaches of information security;

• The expert will need to accurately predict how the metaverse’s functionality will be used and what the critical safety components, systems, and manufacturing steps associated with those predictions will look like.

• Required skills: knowledge of information security rules and risks.

Cyber ​​Security Specialist

• Will evaluate and block intrusions in real time and ensure that laws and protocols defined by the information security team are reconsidered and corrected.

• Skills Required: Regular cybersecurity experience and/or systems technical leanings.

Metaverse Technology Engineer

• Similar to game designers and software engineers, the Metaverse Engineer will be like a builder: he will have to have a vision of the future, as much of what will be built does not yet exist.

• They will need to transform ideas into technology and product solutions, always considering the rules and security protocols of the virtual world.

• Required skills: knowledge of programming languages, in addition to experience with 3D and virtual reality.

Avatar Developers

• Will help in customizing avatars for individuals and companies.

• Professionals with programming and designer knowledge will also be able to specialize in augmented reality and 3D and be trained to occupy this position.

Metaverse Research Scientist

• Responsible for building what resembles the theory of everything, where the whole world is visible and can be activated in a digital way.

• Technology will be the foundation for games, ads, factory quality control, connected health and more.

• These professionals will work with data and information and may come from statistical and data science backgrounds.

Retail



Digital Fashion Stylist

• With the evolution of NFTs, some designers will specialize in developing products for the virtual world, whether “skins” (clothing for avatars) or accessories.

• Examples are already seen in brands like Balenciaga, Nike etc.

• Required skills: styling and modeling, textile design, illustration, animation and 3D modeling, art and fashion history, gaming and entertainment.

Digital Spatial Designer

• With the evolution of scenarios and interfaces in games, more and more brands are creating scenarios and stores within this virtual world, in order to promote the best experience.

• Some retailers are already experimenting with the conversion to sell these spaces, as Walmart showed in the last edition of the NRF (National Retail Federation).

• Required skills: spatial computing, programming, artificial intelligence, applied physics, graphic design, 3D modeling, architecture, anthropology, cognitive sciences.

Events Director

• Responsible for promoting virtual events, with the opportunity to have a much greater reach than a physical event, see music releases that some artists made with shows within games.

• Skills needed: interpersonal relationships, psychology, organization, culture, empathy, versatility, immersive navigation.

Avatar Influencer

• Avatars created from real influencers, or not.

• Act as brand influencers, with the advantage of being always available and in multiple locations at the same time.

• Some retailers have also been working with avatars, such as Renner and Magalu.

• Skills needed: psychology, organization, influence, culture, empathy, 3D modeling, graphic design, artificial intelligence.

Industry

Hardware Engineer

• Simulation tests can be improved, with temperature and pressure sensors that, to be created, will need Hardware Engineers. They will build industrial operations sensors secure enough to be used in industrial testing.

• Required skills: logical-mathematical reasoning, knowledge of physics, mechanical engineering, product design, artificial intelligence and 3D modeling.

Security Manager

• In addition to safety sensors, the industrial sector encompasses a wide range of work safety laws that need to be followed.

• The Security Manager will assist in how to implement these laws into the metaverse functionality architecture, processes, design and validation steps.

• Required skills: knowledge of work safety, industrial process operations, production engineering and systems business analyst.

Ecosystem Developer

• Responsible for coordinating the interactions of different industries and partners, through the interoperability of metaverse systems. It brings together all corporate, government and civil agents to create large-scale functionality across different virtual experiences.

• Required skills: knowledge of civil engineering, legalizations, product design, modeling