Michelle Obama caricatures and cringes career stumbling block for Viola Davis

Advertising Could not load ad

Every actor and actress will stumble during their career, appearing in some bad project or getting the tone wrong in acting. AND Viola Davis arrived at that point outside the curve. The award-winning actress, one of the most acclaimed of the current generation, delivered a Michelle Obama’s caricature and cringe performance in the series The First Lady (Paramount+), about the trajectory of three first ladies of the United States throughout history.

The drama premiered in Brazil last Monday (18), and the audience realized what critics had seen in advance and scored on the negative ratings of the series. Viola Davis didn’t find the lawyer’s ideal way of speaking and a version of Michelle Obama emerged as if she was an imitation made for a sketch show, a representation over the top (exaggerated).

Continues after advertising Could not load ad

Of course, fans of Viola Davis came out in defense of the actress who owns the triple crown of acting (she won Emmy, Oscar and Tony, the biggest awards in TV, cinema and theater, respectively). There was still the extreme of the situation, that person who didn’t even watch The First Lady and dropped a hunch in the discussion.

In general terms, however, it’s a more balanced reaction. It’s that vision that yes, Viola Davis is a talent of the highest level, unquestionable. But The First Lady’s Michelle Obama just didn’t work, it didn’t look good.

AND this happens to the best names in acting. A project of this embarrassing level will appear on the resume sooner or later.

The negative reception stems from the high expectations that there was to see Viola Davis in the skin of Michelle, two icons. Everyone expected to witness an epic performance. Note that the result was historic, but not for the noblest reasons.

Without extremisms, it is impossible not to distinguish the level of interpretation of Viola Davis in The First Lady with the other fellow protagonists. Gillian Anderson wasn’t so happy playing Eleanor Roosevelt either, although it’s an acceptable job. Michelle Pfeiffer hit Betty Ford on the fly and, keeping to the standard, should snag an Emmy nomination.

How The First Lady Changes Timelines Often When Telling The Stories Of These Three American First Ladies When Michelle Obama’s Turn Comes the difference in quality is noticeable compared to the other two scenarios. Nothing that tarnishes Viola Davis’ career, but there’s no denying that it’s a performance below criticism. ⬩