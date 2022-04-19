Miniseries based on real cases dominate streaming platforms

As in the fashion world, the entertainment industry embraces trends that present their viewers with productions that follow the same line. The agenda of the moment is the miniseries inspired by real stories – those that seem more like fiction. After “Inventing Anna” stood out in Netflixother streaming platforms present their curation of stories that had already conquered the headlines of newspapers and magazines.

FOLLOW BAZAAR ON INSTAGRAM

Who hasn’t watched the series starring Julia Garner You need to take a moment to dive headfirst into the story of the false German heiress who tricked New York’s elite into a series of scams. After nine episodes, it’s normal to want to know more about what happened to Anna Delvey in real life and other details confirmed by people involved in the surreal events.

If, even after the countless articles on the case, you still miss watching a production based on real events, there are some news on the main streaming platforms that deserve your attention. From the story of an eccentric couple who founded and almost went bankrupt a technology startup to the case of a company that promised a revolutionary health exam device (but never had a working version), see the selection of bazaar of miniseries that deserve your play:

“WeCrashed”

Even before presenting its plot, “WeCrashed” conquers viewers for its cast: Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto star in the miniseries that tells the story of WeWork. the production of Apple TV+ tells the story of the creation of the coworking company, focusing on the relationship of Adam Neumannfounder and CEO of the startup, and his wife Rebekah Neumannwith whom he ran the company.

The highlight of the series is the peculiar way in which the duo managed the workers of WeWork, which was valued at $ 47 million, just before it almost went bankrupt. The appreciation of poorly stipulated plans, cases of moral harassment at work, exaggerated personal expenses, billionaire investments and fraudulent actions – such as the way in which he built and rented buildings, creating a personal income from the company itself – which came to generate U$ 12 million profit – these are some of the characteristics of Neunmann’s management that are portrayed in the production.

The plot follows the rise and fall of the couple, which occurred moments before the company entered the Stock Exchange, when accounts presented proved the company’s mismanagement. With seven episodes already available on the platform, the series comes to an end next Friday, April 22.

“The Dropout”

THE hulu also delved into the story of a businesswoman who tricked investors with wild ideas. “The Dropout”a series starring Amanda Seyfriedfollows the story of Elizabeth Holmes and is an adaptation of a podcast of the same name hosted by Rebecca Jarvis.

The plot aims to present the story of Elizabeth after she drops out of chemical engineering at Harvard and founds the startup Theranos. The company offered a machine capable of performing tests for various diseases from a single drop of blood. A revolutionary product, which made the company sign a lucrative contract with Walgreen, the largest drugstore chain in the United States, but which never had a functional version developed.

the script of Elizabeth Meriwether stands out for the way it presents the movement that startups – and their promises of quick profits – caused in the way of doing business in the United States from the end of the 2000s. Among the tools that the series bets on Holmes’ success formula on top of a lie, stand out the business jargon that almost form a new dialect and the power of the businesswoman to win over those who doubted her techniques.

The company’s false promise leads it to ruin when the application of technology, which did not deliver what it promised, begins to affect the lives of its patients. The series arrives in Brazil on the platform Star+ and has eight episodes in total.

“The Girl From Plainville”

Based on the Esquire article written by Jesse Barron, “The Girl From Plainville” is a fictional miniseries based on the case of Michelle Cartera 17-year-old girl accused of encouraging the suicide of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, via text messages. Starred by Elle FanningHulu’s production follows the relationship of teenagers who kept in touch via the internet.

The case, which took place in 2014, gained prominence in the media because there was no precedent for its trial. After Roy told Michelle that she had suicidal thoughts, the young woman begins to share with her partner ways he can make her wish come true. An investigation carried out after Roy’s death – and which analyzed the messages exchanged by the couple – results in Michelle being charged with manslaughter and going to trial.

The series will be shown in Brazil by Starzplay, but has not yet won an official release date in the country.