MIT scientists develop drug capable of reversing hearing loss

Cornelius16 hours ago
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in the United States, announced the development of a treatment capable of reversing hearing loss without the use of hearing aids or implants.

Regenerative therapy, developed in partnership with the biotechnology company Frequency Therapeutics, uses small molecules to transform progenitor cells – descendants of stem cells, with the ability to proliferate – into hair cells, the auditory receptors.

Humans are born with approximately 15,000 hair cells in each cochlea, the inner part of the ear. They die over a lifetime when a person is exposed to loud noises or drugs, such as some antibiotics and chemotherapies, and never regenerate. Progressive hearing loss can lead to social isolation, frustration and problems like tinnitus.

The new drug was designed in the laboratory to be applied directly to the ear and regenerate cochlear cells, the researchers explained to the MIT portal.

According to the scientists, the first clinical tests led to an improvement in the volunteers’ hearing, measured by speech perception, that is, the ability to understand and recognize words.

Now, the drugmaker is recruiting 124 volunteers for a new stage of testing. Results are expected to be available in early 2023.

1 minute read
