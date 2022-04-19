More than 16,000 residents of Taboão da Serra have not yet been vaccinated against covid-19

The Health Department has no records of the beginning of vaccination of more than 16 thousand residents of Taboão da Serra. And about 22,000 did not return to receive the second dose of the immunizer. The numbers are included in the epidemiological bulletin released this Monday, the 18th, by the City Hall.

Taboão da Serra reached the mark of 618,052 vaccines against covid-19 applied. Today, 93.81% of the population over five years old has already received at least the first dose of the immunizing agent.

Data from the Committee to Combat Covid-19 show that until this Monday in Taboão da Serra, 234,256 people are fully immunized with a single dose or two doses of vaccines. This number represents 88.37% of the vaccinable population of the municipality.

The 3rd and 4th doses were administered to 135,140 people from Taboan. The City did not separately disclose the numbers of booster doses.

The municipality of Taboão da Serra continues with vaccination for people over 5 years old with first and second doses. The 3rd dose is available for the entire adult population over 18 years of age with a complete vaccination schedule for 4 months. And the 4th dose for elderly people over 60 years old, provided they have received the (3rd dose) with an interval of four months.

The application of the immunizer takes place in all Basic Health Units of Taboão da Serra, from Monday to Friday, except optional and holidays.