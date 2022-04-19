MRV (MRVE3) records record net sales in the 1st quarter, at R$ 1.74 billion

MRV&Co (MRVE3) released this Monday (18) preliminary and unaudited data for the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22).

Net sales totaled R$1.743 billion in the quarter, an increase of 7.6% compared to 1Q21 and 4.2% compared to 1Q20. The result is the highest volume of net sales in a first quarter in the history of MRV&Co.

8,930 units were sold in the first three months of 2022, a reduction of 8.1% compared to 1Q21 and 12% compared to 4Q21.

The construction company ended the quarter with production of 8,681 units, a decrease of 5.5% compared to 1Q21 and 10.7% compared to 4Q21.

The launches reached a general sales value (PSV) of R$ 1.735 billion between January and March this year, an increase of 1.4% compared to the same period in 2021, but a decrease of 46.5% compared to 4Q21.

MRV&Co highlights that it continues to expand its various business lines and, in 1Q22, it reached 47.7% of its sales (LTM view) outside the Casa Verde e Amarela Program (CVA).

The company sold another AHS development, Coral Reef, in Florida, USA, for a total value of R$ 221 million (US$ 50.4 million).

MRV&Co recorded a cash burn of R$834.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 117.2% compared to 1Q21 and 454% compared to 4Q21.

The company’s landback bank ended March 2022 valued at R$73.5 billion, an increase of 10.9% compared to the same period in 2021.

