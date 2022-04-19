Musk says Twitter board won’t get paid if it buys company

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has said Twitter’s board of directors (TWTR34) will not be paid if he manages to close a deal to take control of the social media company. It’s unclear what the structure of that board would be if Musk buys the company and goes private.

Twitter spent about $2.9 million in payments to its board in 2021. Most of that amount came from stock awards, according to regulatory filings.

Over the weekend, Musk questioned the alignment of Twitter’s directors with shareholders, citing most of the directors’ small personal stake in the company. “Objectively, their economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders.”

Some research shows that companies with board members with relatively more shares perform better than others. On the other hand, there is value in having independent voices on the board.

The proposal

A regular Twitter user with more than 80 million followers on the social network, Musk has offered to buy all of the company’s shares for $54.20 a share, in a deal that values ​​it at more than $43 billion. $200 billion at current exchange rates).

The billionaire revealed earlier this month that he had bought a 9.2% stake in the social media giant, becoming the company’s biggest investor, which sent Twitter shares up 27% in one day (the biggest rise registered daily).

“I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before my investment in Twitter, and a 38% premium over the day before my public announcement of my investment,” Musk said in a letter sent to Twitter president Bret Taylor.

Offer resistance

The Tesla and SpaceX founder stated in the letter that this was his “best and last offer” and that he would reconsider his position as a shareholder if it was not accepted, but the proposed value is below the stock’s peak ($77), reached in February 2021.

As well as offering an amount of cash he doesn’t currently have in cash, Musk is already facing resistance from one of Twitter’s biggest shareholders, Saudi Prince Alwaleed Talal. The Saudi royal said the offer “doesn’t come close to Twitter’s intrinsic value” and that he will reject it.

Musk is also no longer the company’s biggest shareholder. Asset manager Vanguard recently increased its stake in the social network and reported on the 8th that it now owns 82.4 million shares (10.3% of the total).

meeting with employees

At a general staff meeting on Thursday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees that the company has a strong culture of protecting its users and that “nobody can change that,” without citing Musk.

Agrawal declined to discuss details of the offer and said only that the board was reviewing it, but he was also asked about Tesla’s treatment of minority employees (Musk is CEO of the company, which was sued in February by the Department of Fair Employment and California Housing for Alleged Racial Discrimination).

Twitter’s CEO said the social network’s board was taking these issues into consideration and emphasized that diversity is central to the company’s identity. Regarding the California lawsuit, Tesla says the claim is “unfair and counterproductive”.

With information from Reuters

