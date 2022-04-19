Sports

Neto, after seeing his resignation at Band, announces new contract: “Very happy”

The commentator officially announced who will replace a former player who resigned

And the Band opens the door to new stars! After Edmundo resigned from the Saad channel, last Monday (18), Grandchild announcementu a new hire to replace the boy and the ace is up to it, after all, he is another football idol.

Marcos Assunção, idol of Palmeiras, will join the broadcaster’s sports team. For those who don’t remember, Edmund resigned for not being able to fulfill all of his professional commitments. Beyond the Ball Ownershe served as commentator for the Open Game.

With a photo next to Velloso and Marcos Assunção, Neto made the announcement full of happiness. “Very happy with the new signing of the Band! That’s right! Now @marcosassuncao20 is part of our team of commentators”, wrote the Corinthians idol.

If the former player becomes a fixture in the Donos da Bola squad, he will certainly be one more to chat with Neto, after all, the commentator ardently defends Corinthians, while Marcos continues to root for Verdão.

Velloso, Neto and the new signing of the Saads, Marcos (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

OF OPEN DOORS

To put an end to the rumors of a possible fight within the Band, or even the Open Game, Edmundo made a point of clarifying that the departure was amicable, motivated only by his busy schedule.

Neto under the command of 'Os Donos da Bola' (Photo: Reproduction)

The reason is simple: at this moment, the schedule proposed by the TV was conflicting with my other commitments and it became impossible to reconcile the schedules. I have affection and respect for the station where I was always happy, where I made great friends, and where I was always free to give my opinions. In my second visit, it was amazing to work at Terceiro Tempo, Jogo Aberto, broadcasts and Rádio Bandeirantes.“, highlighted Edmundo.

Edmundo is currently a commentator for Jogo Aberto, at Band- Photo: Disclosure
Edmundo and Renata Fan at Jogo Aberto, by Band – Photo: Disclosure

