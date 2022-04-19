New Cast Names for Leave The World Behind with Julia Roberts for Netflix

THE Netflix announced news for the cast of the long Leave The World Behind starring actress Julia Roberts.

Announced in 2020 with Roberts and denzel washington (who left the project), the feature will now have the actors Mahershala Ali, (from the unpublished Marvel’s Studios Blade), Ethan Hawke (from the series moon knight), Myha’la Herrold (from series Iindustry), Farrah Mackenzie (United States of Al) and Kevin Bacon.

The project will be directed by Sam Esmail, and will be based on the book, of the same name, by Rumaan Alam.

The synopsis of the book says that a couple, Amanda (Roberts) and Clay, will travel to a city in the State of Long Island to spend the holidays and have a few days of tranquility away from the hectic life they lead in New York. They want to spend quality time with their teens, and of course, enjoy the luxury home they’ve rented for the week.

But a late night knock on the door will break the couple’s peace. Ruth and GH are an older couple – it’s their house and they panicked. They bring the news that a sudden blackout has gripped the city. But in this rural area – with the TV and Internet turned off and no cell phone service – it’s hard to know what to believe. Should Amanda and Clay trust this couple – and vice versa? What happened in New York? Is the vacation home, isolated from civilization, a truly safe place for your families? And are they safe from each other?

Leave The World Behind has no premiere date. With information from Deadline.

