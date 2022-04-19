New SUV emerges with potential to replace Cruze

Bigger than Tracker and smaller than Equinox. In recent days, the Chinese patent department has published the records of a Chevrolet’s new SUVcalled Seeker. The unprecedented coupe-style model appeared completely undisguised and with a much bolder look than the Tracker. At first, it seemed to be the new Trax, a future SUV-coupe built on the GEM platform by Tracker, Onix, Onix Plus and new montana. He was caught early 2022 in South Korea.

However, this is another SUV. He is much bigger than the Tracker and even surpasses Jeep Compass and Toyota Corolla Cross by a few centimeters. They are 4.54 meters long by 1.82 m wide, 1.56 m high and 2.70 m between axles. In other words, the Chevrolet Seeker appears as an average SUV for the range of R$ 150 thousand, with potential to replace midfielder Cruze, for example. It could even gain production at the Santa Fe plant in Argentina.

athletic look

In terms of style, the Chevrolet Seeker brings an imposing appearance. With greater balance in the front, it draws attention for the elongated LED headlights and the wide grille, with chrome details. The set is bold and boomerangs in the direction of the fog lights. The front is high, but what draws attention is the slimmer frame, which suggests good aerodynamics and strong performance. Seen from the front, it looks more like a crossover than an SUV.

reproduction

At the back, the lanterns are small and are in an elevated position. Thus, they enhance the musculature of the model, which seems much wider than the Tracker. The bumper is bulging and tall, with a skidplate that appears to have a gloss black finish that conveys sophistication. The porthole glass is slightly angled to give this coupe-inspired silhouette. In the cheaper versions, the wheels are 17″ in two tones. But the Seeker will have the RS variant with 18″ wheels.

To live up to the bold look, the Chevrolet Seeker will have the same 1.5 petrol turbo as the Equinox. The in-line four-cylinder direct injection engine produces 180 hp of power and promises to provide good performance to the SUV. According to records, he weighs around 1,410 kg. In the North American market, the model will have all-wheel drive.

Bigger than Tracker

It is not yet known if the Chevrolet Seeker will be an exclusive model for China, or if it will win other markets around the world – including Brazil. In the United States, the new SUV was spotted in tests and is rated as an option between the mid-compact Trailblazer (which is not the same one on sale in Brazil) and the new Equinox. This one, by the way, was restyled in 2021 and is close to debuting here – it just hasn’t arrived yet because GM continues to suffer from a shortage of chips.

another SUV

Back at the beginning of the story, we tell you that GM develops another SUV based on the Tracker. For this model will also be revealed in the coming months and intends to replace the Chevrolet Trax In the USA. Likewise, it will have a coupe style, however, it will follow in the footsteps of the Fiat Fastback, which debuts this year in Brazil. The new SUV of the Italian brand will be born on the MLA platform, inherited from the Fiat Pulsebut it will be higher to advance in prices and get close to the range of R$ 150 thousand.

For now there is not much information about versions or mechanical set. However, Chevrolet’s new SUV-coupe should come with the 1.2 turbo engine with 133 hp and 21.4 mkgf of torque, now available in the Tracker brother and adjusted to the new emissions rules of the Proconve L7.

Kleber Silva/K Design AG/Jornal do Carro

new pickup first

After completing the modernization of the factory in São Caetano do Sul (SP), the General Motors started to publicize the new montana. The SUV-derived pickup Tracker is confirmed for 2023 by GM South America president Santiago Chamorro. The confirmation endorses what Jornal do Carro published in 2021: the pickup will be unveiled in 2022, and will hit stores in the first half of next year.

With a more urban proposal, without 4×4 traction and diesel versions, the new Montana promises to compete for sales with the Fiat Toro. Estimates point to values ​​between R$ 120 thousand and R$ 150 thousand. But one thing is certain: in the Chevrolet range, the new Montana will be below the Chevrolet S10. See what we already know!

The Car Journal is on Youtube

