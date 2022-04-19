New teaser shows stolen kingdom and revenge; watch

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Posted on 4/19/2022 at 9:28 am – Updated at 9:49 am

“The Man in the North”, Universal Pictures’ new movie directed by Robert Eggers (“The Witch”), won a new teaser subtitled showing new parts of the production, among them: the rise of a man, the defeat of a kingdom and a spirit of revenge that seems to be the only one known to the warriors.

Described as a “Viking Violent Epic”, the film shows the revenge journey of amlet (Alexander Skarsgard), a prince who witnessed the assassination of his father, King Horwendil.

Watch the new preview released:

Beside Skarsgardthe cast of “The North Man” also has Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Nicole Kidman (“Introducing the Ricardos”), Ethan Hawke (“Moon Knight”), Willem Dafoe (“Spider-Man: No Homecoming”) and Bjork (“Dancing in the Dark”). The actors Claes Bang, Ralph Ineson, Murray McArthur, Ian Gerard Whyte and Kate Dickie complete the list.

Previously confirmed for April 22nd, now, the epic viking will be released in national cinemas only on May 12th. The reasons for the change were not disclosed, but the circuit’s competitiveness during the month of April could be one of them.

However, with the new date, “The Man in the North” will premiere just a week after Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, one of the most anticipated films of the year, which could be a problem for its numbers. box office collection.

At the Rotten Tomatoes, the title opened with 88% approval. already in Metacriticanother vehicle for film criticism, the production earned a score of 82/100, indicating “universal acclaim”.

By general consensus, the film is “a breathtaking visual masterpiece and a bloody revenge epic”which allows Eggers expand “its cinematic scope without sacrificing its well-known style”.

