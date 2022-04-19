New WhatsApp feature hides “last seen”

WhatsApp function started to be released in version 2.22.8.9 of WhatsApp Beta (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Every WhatsApp user must have already thought about it. It’s possible to get “last seen” for everyone, but what if I only want this to happen for some contacts? The platform has been working to make this happen. It even expanded access to the novelty for users of the experimental version of the messaging app this weekend.

Initial information was released by WABetaInfo. He explains that this function began to be released in version 2.22.8.9 of WhatsApp Beta for iPhone (iOS) in recent days. The feature comes to Apple’s mobile app weeks after its release in build 2.21.23.14 for Android smartphones at the end of March.

The new version of WhatsApp Web came to cause controversy. It allows new users to access messages even when they don’t have their cell phone nearby. However, what was supposed to be a positive thing turned into a headache.

This is because it doesn’t always work correctly. According to information raised by the G1, complaints made the subject one of the most talked about on Twitter. The main complaint is that the message history doesn’t show up, it’s like it doesn’t exist.

This new version, which has been released gradually since last July, allows you to connect up to four different devices. It is possible, for example, that you can access WhatsApp if your phone does not have a battery.