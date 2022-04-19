New Windows 11 build speeds up system startup

Microsoft released the Build 22000.651 of Windows 11 in the last week with some improvements focused on enterprise organizations. However, one of the main changes — aimed at all users — was the correction of a bug that made the system boot take about 40 minutes.

As for booting, in addition to improving the time to start Windows 11, Microsoft fixed a race condition issue that caused “blue screen of death” when turning on the device.

Windows 11 Update 22H2 to be announced in a month or twoSource: Reproduction: Microsoft/Unsplash

Some of the other improvements include fixing an issue that affected the system of Windows devices that are used 24 hours a day. There are also changes regarding subtitles in videos: Incorrect alignment and partially cropped subtitles have been fixed. All build details are available on the official Windows blog.

In the future, Microsoft still intends to release version 22H2 of Windows 11 — also called Sun Valley 2. It is quite possible that an official announcement of the update will be made in about a month or two, since the name of version 22H2 references to the second half of the year 2022.