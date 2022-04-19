Newspaper: City accepts Haaland agent’s demands and approaches official announcement

Manchester City are one step away from officially announcing the signing of Erling Haaland. This Monday (18), the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’ reported that the club has reached an agreement with the forward’s representatives and the negotiation is practically sealed.

CLICK HERE AND SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX TO WATCH ALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GAMES!

The main obstacle in the conversations was the salary that Haaland would earn in the Cityzens. However, the report highlights that the English agreed to pay 500,000 pounds (R$ 3 million) a week to the Norwegian, which will make him the highest paid player in the Premier League.

In addition, Manchester will pay Borussia Dortmund £63m to cover Haaland’s severance pay and take him to the Etihad Stadium. The 21-year-old had two more seasons on his contract with the Germans, but his stay was difficult.

The expectation of the English press is that City will resolve the bureaucracy of the negotiation in the next few days and announce the player next week.

Despite having been injured this season, Haaland continues to increase his numbers for Borussia Dortmund. There are 25 goals scored and seven assists distributed in 26 matches played so far by the German club.