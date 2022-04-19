Sports

Newspaper reveals scandal involving Piqué and Spanish Super Cup

Gerard Piqué saw his name being involved in a scandal in Spanish football. The Barcelona player’s company is accused of receiving R$120 million to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

This Monday (18), the newspaper ‘El Confidencial’ released audios of conversations between the defender and Luis Rubiales, current president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, where Piqué tries to convince the president to make Real Madrid accept to play Spanish Super Cup in the Arab country.

Ruby (Luis Rubiales), if the problem is money, if for eight million they (Real Madrid) are willing to go, then we pay eight million to Real Madrid, eight to Barcelona and we pay the others one or two? There are 19 million left and the federation still has six. Better to get six than to get nothing. And we squeezed Saudi Arabia, and we took out more money. We say that otherwise Real Madrid will not accept it.”

The report treats the story as a scandal and highlights that the agreement with the Arabs was signed at 40 million euros (R$ 203 million at the current price) per edition in a six-year contract. Piqué’s company would earn 4 million euros a year, totaling 24 million euros, the equivalent of R$120 million.

Three editions have been played in Saudi Arabia so far, with two titles for Real Madrid and one for Athletic Bilbao. Before the first edition, Rubiales had already said that the Spanish federation would not have made any direct payments to Piqué’s company.


