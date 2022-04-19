Nicole Kidman’s Husband Reveals His Wife’s Support Was Essential To Overcoming Alcoholism

It’s love! Nicole Kidman was very important for her husband Keith Urban to overcome alcoholism-in an interview with the newspaper The Timesthe musician revealed that his wife was a great support the second time he was hospitalized to improve.

– Everyone does what they need to have fun. I ended up concluding that I was allergic [a álcool]. Someone asks me, do you have any allergies? What happened when you drink?, I reply: I end up handcuffed.

Urban was admitted to a rehabilitation clinic for the first time in 1998. After marrying the actress in 2006, the artist was admitted again in the same year and explained that it was at Kidman’s encouragement.

– I needed to find an alternative to my presence in the world. I feel very grateful that it didn’t change my music. I wrote many of mine hits drunk. I wrote many of them sober. I feel very grateful for him [o alcoolismo] not have determined my creativity.

Nicole’s husband also explained the origin of alcoholism in his life, which began in childhood with his father.

– My father was an alcoholic, so I grew up close to an alcoholic and it took me a long time to understand that I was an alcoholic too.