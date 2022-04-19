Nicole Kidman’s reaction at the ceremony wasn’t about Will Smith and Chris Rock, says photographer Rolling Stone

According to photographer, viral image of actress Nicole Kidman allegedly reacting to Will Smith slap Chris Rock had a completely different context

The surprised reaction of Nicole Kidman at the Oscars 2022 was not about the conflict of Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the ceremony, the image of the actress from Introducing the Ricardos(2021) went viral. However, according to the photographer Myung Chun revealed to Los Angeles Timesthe photo was from a totally different time.

Chumresponsible for photography, said that, despite fitting perfectly into the moment, the star’s expression has nothing to do with the actors’ confusion: “Yes, the photo of Nicole Kidman was taken during the non-televised portion.”

“She was excited to see Jessica Chastain on the other side of the room. Kidman then he stretched out his arms and waved at her with both hands. Just after, Chastain approached to greet Kidman and your husband Keith Urban,” added the photographer.

Chastain won the Oscar for Best Actress at this year’s ceremony for her role in Tammy Faye’s Eyes(2021). The star competed in the category with Kidman, Olivia Colman (the lost daughter), Penelope Cruz (parallel mothers) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

Conflict between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

One of the most talked about moments of the night, Will Smith attacked Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars. The star took the stage at the ceremony and slapped the comedian in the face after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith be bald.

The actress, wife of Smith, has already openly confessed to suffering from alopecia (a condition that causes hair loss) — and with that, the star went to defend it. Later in the event, Smith received the Best Actor award for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard: Creating Champions (2021).

Despite not apologizing for rock during the speech – only to the Academy and fellow nominees – Smith commented on what happened on social media this Monday, 28. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and wrong,” she wrote.