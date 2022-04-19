Nicole Kidman’s Risky Dress

NoNicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, appeared to be quite the accomplices at the premiere of the historical drama ‘The Northman’ at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, this Monday (April 18).

The 54-year-old artist made a difference with a risky dress that is not for everyone’s taste. It is a Prada creation in lime green tones and with pink feather applications on the shoulders.

Kidman finished the outfit with a silver clutch and black sandals.

