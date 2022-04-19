Number of Bitcoins on exchanges hits lowest level since 2018

With each passing week, Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain metrics diverge from bearish macroeconomic factors (financial market term referring to pessimistic sentiment), offering long-term holders hope.

The number of BTCs held on exchanges dropped to 2,449,785 last week, 20,000 fewer than last count, hitting the lowest level since August 2018, data provided by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode shows.

For the year, the amount of crypto on exchanges has declined by 138,266, or 5%, indicating that “HODLing” – a slang term for buying and holding a crypto – remains the preferred strategy in the market.

Investors typically take direct custody of assets when they intend to hold them for a long term. A continued decline in the number of BTC on exchanges means fewer coins available for sale and possible prolonged price rally.

“Underneath the surface, there is a heavy accumulation phase in the chain,” said the Blockware Solutions market intelligence bulletin published on Friday (15). “Exchange outflows have reached a rate that has only been seen three times before in Bitcoin’s history: after March 2020, in December 2020 (many of which were likely GBTC, from the Grayscale fund) and in September 2021.”

Other metrics also paint an optimistic picture. For example, the percentage of Bitcoin inactive for at least a year recently hit a record high of 63.7%. At the same time, whales (big investors) amassed 1,000 BTC last week, recording the first weekly increase since January, according to Blockware Solutions.

Even so, BTC dropped to $38,577 this morning, the lowest price in 30 days, taking the year-to-date decline to more than 15%. The selling pressure likely stemmed from fiscal issues and macro traders liquidating holdings, accompanying a continued meltdown in government bond yields and likely a tightening of the Federal Reserve.

Clearly, macro factors are in control of the situation. “For now, we will continue to listen to all comments from Fed officials as they seek to fight inflation through scare tactics,” Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at Arca, a cryptocurrency investment firm, noted last week. “But a year from now, it’s doubtful that the high correlation between rates, stocks and digital assets will be anything but another footer relationship that hasn’t held.”

Bitcoin on key support

Bitcoin’s three-day chart shows that the cryptocurrency is flirting with the 200-period simple moving average (SMA). This is a critical level to watch out for as bears have repeatedly failed to establish a position under the technical line since late January.

If they are successful this time, more sales can be seen. A breakdown could display support at $30K. Support is the term used to identify a price level where a downtrend can be reversed because of increased buying demand.

