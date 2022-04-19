Nurse Serginho wins posthumous tribute in V.Redonda – Cities

The Municipal Mental Health Clinic at Hospital Dr. Nelson Gonçalves (former Intermediate Health Care Center – Cais Aterrado), in Volta Redonda, will be called, as of this Tuesday (19) Nurse Sérgio Luiz Felipe, Serginho. It is a tribute to the former coordinator of Mental Health of Volta Redonda, who died on January 30 of last year, aged 43, of Covid-19, contracted during the exercise of his pre-hospital care functions.

At 9 am, family, friends and representatives of the public authorities, in the midst of a simple musical performance, will unveil the plaque with his name at the place. The tribute is the result of a bill by councilor Dinho (Patriota), unanimously approved by parliamentarians, taking into account Serginho’s professional trajectory, which began in 2001.

“It is a fair reminder, which gives us some comfort and will perpetuate his tireless struggle for more rights and dignity for patients in this very important sector of public health. My husband was an example of a citizen and fighter for mental health, since the days of the Volta Redonda Health House, which was closed with the psychiatric reform. He worked hard, made dreams come true, lived lightly, smiled and made people smile, was happy and fulfilled his journey. Now, in fullness, he lives”, gets emotional Kátia Ioste, with whom she had Victor, 17, and together they added the love of being present in the creation of Vinícius, 21, son of another relationship with Serginho.

In 2017, the nurse assumed the General Coordination of RAPS (Psychosocial Care Network), a technical area of ​​mental health in Volta Redonda. He was the creator of a pioneering project in the city, with the creation of a therapeutic workshop linked to the urgency and emergency beds sector at the Mental Health Clinic, opened in August of that year.

