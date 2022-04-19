Oakes Fegley and Robert Widsom Join Cast of Fox Anthology Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Fox’s Upcoming Crime Anthology Drama Accused Has Been Added Oakes Fegley (the goldfinch) and Robert Wisdom (Barry) to cast as guest stars. They will appear alongside Michael Chiklis and Jill Hennessy. The series comes from executive producers Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore.

Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BAFTA-winning BBC crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom about the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person is caught in an extraordinary situation, revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.

Fegley plays Hunter Corbett, the troubled son of neurosurgeon Dr. Scott Corbett (Chiklis) and Lynn Corbett (Hennessy).

Wisdom plays Mitch Becker, a neurosurgeon and partner and confidant of Dr. Scott Corbett (Chiklis).

Accused is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, and produced and developed by Howard Gordon and produced by Alex Gansa, David Shore, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, Jacob Cohen-Holmes of All3Media America and Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. Frank Syracuse and John Weber also serve as executive producers. Created by Jimmy McGovern, the original series premiered in 2010 on BBC One.

Fegley, Will Be Seen in Steven Spielberg’s Next Film the Fabelmans. He starred in Warner Bros.’ the goldfinchfrom disney Pete’s Dragonand from Amazon Wonderstruck. Other credits include The war with grandpa alongside Robert DeNiro and Fort Bliss alongside Michelle Monaghan.

Wisdom will be seen in Barry and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. He also appeared on Fox’s The Great Leapfrom Apple Black bird, from Sony Newspaper for Jordan and Hulu friends on vacation. Additional credits include Marvel’s Helstrom, The Alienist, Watchmen, Ballers, The Dark Knight Rises, Ray, Face/Off, Flaked, Nashville, The Wire and Prison Break.

Fegley is represented by Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Wright Entertainment, Inc. and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Wisdom is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Link Entertainment.