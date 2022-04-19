Oil price should help Brazil’s economy this year, says IMF – 04/19/2022 – Market

Brazil should benefit from the rise in oil and end 2022 with growth of 0.8%, points out an IMF (International Monetary Fund) report released this Tuesday (19). However, the country should continue with high inflation, around 8.2%, and unemployment in the range of 13.7%, predicts the institution.

Brazil’s current growth projection, cited in the World Economic Outlook study, is 0.5% higher than the estimate released in January, which predicted a 0.3% rise for the year. However, the value is almost half of that quoted in the forecast made six months ago. In October 2021, the IMF predicted that the country would grow by 1.5% in 2022.

“Brazil has one of the lowest numbers in our growth forecast for the region. Most of this is due to an aggressive cycle of tightening by the Brazilian Central Bank to contain pressures from rising prices. Brazil is an oil exporter and is benefiting from the increase in oil and energy prices. So there is an upward revision,” said Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, IMF research director, at a press conference, following a question from the Sheet.

The price of a barrel of oil on the international market began to fluctuate in the range of US$ 100 after the beginning of the Ukrainian War. A year ago, it cost around $60.

Asked about the possible impact of the Brazilian presidential elections on the Brazilian economy, Petya Brooks, deputy director of research, said that “generally speaking, any kind of electoral and political uncertainty are not positive factors for growth”.

The latest edition of the Focus bulletin, published by the Central Bank at the end of March and which sums up the expectations of the Brazilian market, pointed to a growth forecast of 0.5% of GDP. In February, Brazil had an unemployment rate of 11.2%. In March, inflation in 12 months reached 11.3%, according to IPCA data.

The IMF downgraded its growth forecast for the global economy from 4.4% to 3.6% compared to the January report. Almost all the analyzed countries had a worsening of perspectives, because of the War in Ukraine.

Russia, which started the conflict and has been targeted by international sanctions, is expected to see its economy shrink by 8.5% this year amid annual inflation of 21.3%, the Fund predicts.

The economic effects of the war, which began in February, spread in waves to other countries, like an earthquake, the institute compares. “As Russia is a major supplier of oil, gas and metals and, along with Ukraine, of wheat and corn, the drop in the supply of these commodities has already sharply raised prices”, the report points out. “Rising food and fuel prices will affect low-income households globally.”

In 2022, inflation is expected to be around 5.7% per year in advanced economies and 8.7% in emerging and developing countries. For Brazil, the IMF forecasts a rise of 8.2% in prices this year and 5.1% in 2023. “Brazil responded to high inflation with an increase in interest rates, which will weigh on domestic demand”, comments the Background in the report.

The IMF also considers that the war has reduced investors’ appetite for risk and increased interest in markets considered more stable. And it predicts that global employment and production levels should return to pre-pandemic levels only in 2026.

Another obstacle to the recovery of the global economy is the lockdowns in China, adopted to contain Covid outbreaks, such as the one that paralyzed Shanghai. They can generate new problems in international supply chains.

Thus, the shortages of products could extend until the beginning of 2023, projects the IMF. “As a result, inflation is now projected to remain high for much longer than our previous projection, both in advanced economies and emerging or developing markets,” the study said.

As a result, there is a risk that inflation expectations will run out of control, generating a cycle that could lead central banks to respond more aggressively, predicts the IMF. “In the coming months, interest rates are expected to rise further,” the document points out.

The institute recommends that central banks act more quickly and accurately, so that actions against price increases are effective and generate less damage to the economic recovery.

China is an exception in terms of inflation: the rise in prices there is expected to be 2.1% a year, while historic highs are recorded in many parts of the world. China’s GDP growth forecast dropped from 4.8% to 4.4% compared to the previous IMF report. The slowdown in China’s growth also worsens the prospects for Brazil, as the country is the biggest destination for Brazilian exports.

Other BRICS also had worse GDP forecasts. India is expected to grow 8.2% (up from 9%) and South Africa 1.9%.

The IMF also warns that rising food and fuel prices, which account for up to 40% of total spending by poor families, could lead to social chaos, with increased protests and crime. The fund advocates that governments and the international community increase forms of social protection

“We encourage countries to implement fiscal policies that support vulnerable populations. In some countries, this can be in the form of payments under existing social programs. This needs to be done through food and energy subsidies that are carefully calibrated and temporarily, to ensure that they do not create another problem, which would be to deplete fiscal resources”, said Gourinchas.

The report also points out that the consequences of the war can increase income inequality between rich and poor countries, as well as generate a global economy that is more divided between geopolitical blocks, which would have different technologies and means of payment, which would hardly talk to the rest of the world. “This change could cause efficiency losses, increased volatility and a major challenge to the system of rules that governs international relations for 75 years,” said the director.