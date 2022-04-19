On Jalen Brunson’s Night, Mavericks Beat Jazz To Even Series 1-1 | nba

The Dallas Mavericks showed that they are more alive than ever without the presence of their main player. Not counting Luka Doncic, who is recovering from a calf muscle injury, the Texas team beat the Utah Jazz on Monday night in Dallas, tying the playoff at 1-1. With 41 points and eight rebounds, Jalen Brunson It was the highlight of the game. Besides him, Maxi Kleber had an important participation with 25 points.

1 of 3 Dallas Mavericks win pushed by their fans — Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Dallas Mavericks win pushed by their fans — Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On the Jazz side, Donovan Mitchell scored 34 times, nine more than Bojan Bogdanovic. With 17 rebounds, Rudy Gobert was another eye-catcher on the night.

The next match in the series takes place on Thursday at 10 pm in Salt Lake City. SporTV broadcasts live.

The game started with both teams making a lot of mistakes and, with five minutes running, the score was just 8-4 for Dallas. At six, Brunson hit a three-ball, making it 11 to 6. Seconds later, the same Brunson made it 14 to 6 with another long shot. At eight, Mitchell dropped to 18-14 on a three-ball. But Kleber responded in kind on the next move, leaving the Mavericks in a comfortable situation again. However, the Jazz went for the reaction and, with 24 seconds to go, Clarkson decreed final numbers to the fourth by evening 24-24 on a three-ball.

Packed, the visiting team got the turn thanks to a Clarkson basket in the first play of the second quarter: 26 to 24. Dallas felt the blow, and, at three minutes, Mitchell invaded the lane and extended it to 32 to 27. few, however, the Mavericks found themselves on the court and, at five, Kleber turned it to 33 to 32. From then on, the game was balanced and with several alternations on the scoreboard At 10, Dinwiddie tied at 48 to 48 in a ball from three, igniting the crowd. But the Jazz were better in the final minutes, ending the first half with a seven-point lead: 55-48.

2 of 3 Jordan Clarkson takes the pitch for the Utah Jazz — Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Clarkson tries the pitch for the Utah Jazz — Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas came back from the break in full swing, cutting the gap to two points – 60 to 58 – in just over three minutes. The Jazz only breathed again after consecutive baskets by Mitchell and Clarkson, which took the score to 64-58. At five, Bogdanovic made it 69-64 in a two-ball. A minute later, Mitchell infiltrated and scored 71-68 for Utah. The Mavericks didn’t give in, going 74-73 after Kleber’s three-pointer. However, the Jazz dominated again in the following minutes, ending the fourth with a partial victory from 81 to 77.

Willing to define the game as soon as possible, the visiting team started the last quarter at the same pace and, with three minutes played, the score was 93 to 86. Only Dallas had Brunson, who led his team to a new reaction. At five, Brunson dropped to 93-91, reaching 36 points in the match. Two minutes later, the Mavericks took the lead again after two baskets followed by three from Kleber: 102 to 98. The comeback set the Mavericks fans on fire once and for all, who started to play with the team, which did not give the rival any more chances, settling the invoice in 110 to 104.