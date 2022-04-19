Outside Globo, Tiago Leifert signs a contract with Prime Video; know why · TV news

Seven months after saying goodbye to Globo, Tiago Leifert announced a new chapter in his career. The journalist, who recently created a sports content channel on YouTube, signed a contract with Amazon Prime Video to narrate the Copa do Brasil games broadcast by the streaming platform. The championship starts this Tuesday (19).

“That’s it, guys! It’s true! With great pride and joy I come here to confirm that I’m going to narrate 15 games of the Copa do Brasil on Amazon Prime Video, exclusive games, starting this Wednesday, with Juventude x São Paulo. !”, communicated Leifert on his official Instagram profile.

The match between Juventude and São Paulo will take place on the 20th, at 19:30. In addition to the announcement, the former presenter of Big Brother Brasil said that he is looking for a commentator to accompany him in the broadcasts of the tournament. “Who can be the commentator of the Copa do Brasil there with me? Caio Ribeiro cannot, because he is hired by Globo”, said the journalist.

The contract with Amazon Prime follows some of Leifert’s projects in the sports field. In February this year, the journalist was invited by YouTube to comment on the game between Corinthians and Botafogo-SP for the Campeonato Paulista. At the time, he said that he was focused on getting closer to his passions and that broadcasting football was a way to achieve that goal.

In addition, at the end of March, Leifert debuted 3 na Área, a football content channel on YouTube. Presented together with Rica Perrone and Eduardo Semblano, the profile has more than 46 thousand subscribers. “Just like CR7 [Cristiano Ronaldo] who left the edge and got closer to the goal, I decided to do the same: get closer to everything that gives me more joy”, he said.

At Globo, the journalist worked in the sports area between 2009 and 2015, when he was a reporter for SportTV and presenter of the São Paulo version of Globo Esporte. Tiago Leifert decided to leave the station in September 2021, after discovering that his daughter, Lua, aged one and a half, had a rare cancer in her eyes.