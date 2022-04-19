Palmeiras Endrick and Luís Guilherme shine once again, Brazil beats Argentina and is undefeated champion of the Montaigu Tournament

With the brilliance of Endrick and Luís Guilherme, from Palmeiras, Brazil won the Montaigu Under-17 Tournament undefeated

THE Brazil is the great champion of Montaigu Tournament under-17, in France! This Monday (18), the canary team beat the rival Argentina per 2 to 1 in the grand final and won the trophy undefeated.

The green-and-yellow triumph passed directly over the feet of two of the palm trees: the attacker endrick and the sock Luis Guilherme.

Endrick, who was the highlight of the competition, opened the scoring for Brazil at the beginning of the match, reaching his 5th goal in Montaigu (he scored in every match in the competition).

At 12, the Argentines drew level through the center forward Augustin Rubertoof River Plateand left the game tense.

However, the Brazilian team was again ahead of the score at 40, in a penalty kick. Luis Guilhermeshirt 10 of the team, called the responsibility and didn’t waste it.

In the 2nd half, the duel continued to be played at a great level, with good chances for both sides.

The Argentines were more dangerous, creating at least two clear chances to equalize. the goalkeeper Caesaralso from Palmeiras, went too well to stop.

With that, the Brazilian defense managed to hold the 2-1 until the final whistle, and Brazil celebrated winning the title in Montaigu.

Endrick ended up like gunner of the selection in the competition, with 5 goals: 1 in Mexico, 2 in Holland, 1 in England and 1 more in the final against Argentina. He was still elected best player of the competition.

Luís Guilherme, in turn, was the second leading scorer, with 3 goals: 2 in England and 1 in the decision against the Argentines.

In other words: of Brazil’s 11 goals in the Montaigu Tournament, 9 were scored by athletes from the alviverde base. Endrick, with 5 balls in the net, leads the list, followed by Luis Guilherme (3) and Figueiredo (1).

See the Brazil campaign in Montaigu

Group stage

Brazil 4 x 0 Mexico [Endrick, Figueiredo, Pedro Henrique e João Paulo]

Brazil 2 x 2 Netherlands [Endrick (2)]

England 0 x 3 Brazil [Endrick e Luís Guilherme (2)]

Final

Argentina 1 x 2 Brazil [Endrick e Luís Guilherme]