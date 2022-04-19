Paulo Sousa is not excited, lists errors to be corrected and gives sincere ‘warning’

Flamengo beat São Paulo 3-1 at Maracanã, but coach Paulo Sousa realized mistakes that cannot be made by the Rio team

THE Flamengo won the first victory in Brazilian championshipafter drawing in the debut with the Atlético-GO, out of home. This Sunday, the carioca club was superior and won the Sao Paulo 3-1, at Maracanã, for the second round.

One of Flamengo’s virtues, especially in the first half, was marking the rival’s field. The carioca club put pressure on São Paulo, managed to recover balls and create chances of danger. Coach Paulo Sousa highlighted this possibility and made a broader analysis of what Flamengo needs to improve.

“The idea of ​​high pressure has always existed, sometimes well interpreted, good intensity and stealing ability, we have had options in almost every game to do high pressure, steal and have finishing situations, as we had several today. We have to improve a lot whenever our defensive block is a little lower in various situations, distances, between the lines, that is, to be a single block”, analyzed coach Paulo Sousa.

“As we go forward, when we get down, we also have to add more lines. Whenever we did, we were able to defend and with the furthest lines we gave the opponent more possibilities, it’s something we have to improve. Whenever the ball enters our block we need to be more intense. When the result is bad, not everything is bad and when it is good, not everything is good. There is a lot within the process for us to remain consistent,” he concluded.

In the victory over São Paulo, two youngsters from Flamengo’s base stood out. Lázaro assisted Gabigol to open the scoring and João Gomes found Isla, in the second red-black goal. In addition to the two, Hugo Souza and Matheus França, who entered in the second half, were representatives of Fla’s youth categories.

“I always talk about the importance of all the boys in the squad, especially when they train well and dedicate themselves, are concentrated, have more chances to play. The process is intuitive in the way we train and read the game itself, their moments in training determine decision-making during games. Congratulations to everyone and to those who read the game from the bench, realized what had to be done”, added Paulo Sousa.