Pedro celebrates breaking fast with the Under-17 team and plans to return to Corinthians

Forward Pedro, from the base categories of Corinthians, was one of the highlights of the Brazilian Under-17 Team in winning the Montaigu Tournament, this Tuesday, after a 2-1 victory against Argentina. After the feat, the striker talked about the title and projected his return to activities at Corinthians.

“I’m very happy to help the team in a fierce and disputed competition like this. Thank God I was able to contribute with assists, plays that resulted in something, with goals too. Taking Brazil’s name to the world in a positive way is always important , and we achieved that after a long time in our category”, said the player, to the Review News.

Namely, Brazil hadn’t won the traditional Montaigu tournament for almost 40 years. The last cup was raised in the 1984 edition, at the time, still under-15, in a decision against France, the competition’s host country.

Pedro returns to Corinthians this week, where he is normally integrated into the Under-20 category. The striker projected the return to Timão and ensured calm in the next steps of his career.

“The work was very well done and planned by our technical committee together with us, and we achieved our goal. Now it’s time to keep working hard at Corinthians to stay in the next calls and advance in your career, step by step and calmly“, he finished.

