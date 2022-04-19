Pernambuco releases the use of mask in closed spaces from this Wednesday (20)

THE from this Wednesday (20), The wearing a mask will no longer be mandatory in closed spaces in Pernambuco. The announcement was made by Governor Paulo Câmara in a statement on Tuesday (19).





THE mask, however, remains mandatory in public transport, schools and health units in the state.





The dispensation of the mask in closed spaces takes place one year and 11 months after the use of the equipment became mandatory, on May 16, 2020.





The use of the mask began to be flexible in Pernambuco less than a month ago, when it was no longer mandatory, since March 29, in open spaces.









The decision, explained Governor Paulo Câmara, was due to the drop in Covid-19 numbers in the state. According to him, epidemiological week 15, which ended last Saturday (16), confirmed the decrease in all indicators of the pandemic.

“Also, last week we reached the threshold of 80% of the population vaccinated with two doses or a single dose, and more than 80% of those over 60 years of age had taken the booster dose. These numbers give us the conditions to advance one more step in our Coexistence Plan with Covid”, explained Paulo Câmara.

The governor stressed the importance of keeping the mask on in public transport, schools and health units in the state. “We will continue to encourage vaccination and work to definitively close this chapter in our history,” he said.

The State Government informed that more details about the decision will be given at a press conference in the late afternoon of this Tuesday.



