Player surgery, Marinho and Vidal scolding: news from Flamengo today

The news from Flamengo today brings news such as Vidal’s message to a player in the squad, among other news such as Matheus França’s surgery and Marinho’s scolding of a player in the squad. Torcedores.com has summarized it all for you, follow along!

Player undergoes surgery and Flamengo informs recovery period

Seen as one of Flamengo’s biggest promises, Matheus França was on the field in the triumph against São Paulo. With a great will on the field, shirt 42 ended up getting seriously injured, something that was indicated after the athlete left Maracanã on crutches. Therefore, the young man underwent surgery this Monday (18) to fix the fibula of his right leg, a procedure accompanied by the club’s doctor, Márcio Tannure.

Now, Matheus França, after being discharged, will start his recovery on April 25th. As projected by Flamengo, the expectation is that the treatment will last between three and four months. In this way, the attacking midfielder can miss much of the season, returning only at the end of August.

“This Monday (18), athlete Matheus França underwent surgery to fix the fibula of the right leg under the supervision of Dr. Marcio Tannure. The athlete will be discharged from Hospital Samaritano Barra next Tuesday (19) and will start physical therapy at CT Ninho do Urubu on 04/25. The return period is estimated between three and four months”, informed Flamengo.

Marinho “scolds” David Luiz after Flamengo’s victory: “Don’t travel, my brother”

Entering the field with a lot of desire to show service, Marinho played an important role in Flamengo’s victory over São Paulo. With a great move, shirt 31 provided a pass for Arrascaeta to swing Jandrei’s nets and decree the victory of Rubro-Negro by 3 to 1. Thus, the striker, in the mixed zone of Maracanã, evaluated his evolution under the command of Paulo Souza.

Speaking to journalists at the scene, Marinho had a curious moment. That’s because he cited the help of David Luiz for his performance to get even better, but ended up being “denied” by the defender. Therefore, his spontaneous reaction amused the reporters, and the attacker even apologized.

“They (David Luiz and Filipe Luís) always talk to me because they know…”, Marinho began. “I talk nothing,” interrupted the defender. “Talk yes! Do not travel, my brother. Hey! Sorry, gang”, replied the attacker.

Vidal shares Flamengo post and the web sends a message to the player

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and Flamengo flirted once again on Sunday night, now, on the player’s social networks, who made a point of sharing a post from the Rio club on his social networks. In the publication where Flamengo, on his Instagram profile, used the art of the victory over São Paulo by the score of 3 to 1, the player shared the post on his social networks and even sent a message to Mauricio Isla, who is his teammate. of selection. “Golazo hermano,” wrote Vidal, tagging Isla’s personal Instagram profile.

Vidal is unlikely to continue at Inter and Flamengo is a club that probes the player’s situation, according to Marcos Braz himself. ““From Vidal, we got to know the conditions a while ago. There is still time. It was passed on to people who were interested in the player to return to South America. Closed window. Now it’s about getting the players back,” he said.