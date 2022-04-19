Playing Michelle Obama was “terrifying” for Viola Davis; actress explains why

viola Davis is back on television in The First Lady and faces one of the biggest challenges of her career, playing the former first lady Michelle Obama.

For many fans, it’s hard to imagine viola Davis being shaken by some paper. But the star How to Get Away With Murder, suffered a bit on the sets of his latest work.

The actress admitted that giving life to the wife of former President Barack Obama was “absolutely terrifying”.

the revelation of viola Davis happened during an interview for the website Entertainment Tonight, just days before the series premiered on American television. For the actress, the most difficult thing was to play a figure who “everyone has property“.

“You’re always terrified when you start a new job because you’re afraid of being ‘discovered’, that’s the big imposter syndrome. But with Michelle Obama, it’s like everybody owns her story,” Davis explained.

The actress also commented that this feeling of “everyone owning property” increased after the former first lady’s biography became a best seller.

“I mean, her book came out and was [em todas] bestseller lists, everyone knows what she looks like, what she sounds like, what her hair looks like, you know?”

But, Davis didn’t stop there and shared that his true fearabout playing Michelle, was what the own Michelle Obama would think.

“There’s a kind of sister bond for me. You know that girl code where the sister has a good image. It’s all those things you don’t think about as an actor [porque] It has nothing to do with acting. When you play someone, you don’t make editorial comments about them, or who they are, you don’t put them in some kind of machine and reduce them, so those were all the things that scared me.”

On the Serie, Davis splits the plot with the actresses Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, who live the former first ladies Betty Ford and Eleanor Rooseveltrespectively.

But, in addition to the actresses, the production will also feature actors such as: OT Fagbenle (Barack Obama), Aaron Eckhart (Gerald Ford) and Kiefer Sutherland (Franklin D. Roosevelt) in the leading roles.

In Brazil, The First Lady will be displayed by Paramount+, which will release the first episode in april 18a day after the US premiere.

