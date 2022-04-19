Public supports gun possession for shooters, collectors and hunters

The Legislative Assembly of Santa Catarina (Alesc) held a public hearing on Monday night (18) to debate bills (PLs) 6/2022, authored by deputy Jessé Lopes, and 11/2022, by deputy Sergeant Lima , both from the PL, which deal with the risk of the activity and the effective need to carry firearms for collectors, sport shooters and hunters (CACs) in Santa Catarina. The favorable arguments will be incorporated into the opinion of the rapporteur of the matter in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), deputy Ana Campagnolo (PL), proponent of the event. For her, there is strong population support for the proposal.

The PL establishes that collectors, shooters and hunters will be able to carry a short firearm during the journey between the place where the collection is kept and the training, test or competition, hunting or slaughtering places. In addition, on the certificate of firearms of sport shooters and hunters, the inscription “authorized to transport” will be engraved.

Ana Campagnolo explained that the two bills began to be processed jointly and that the purpose of the public hearing was to hear public opinion on the proposal. “It is important to highlight that the first Olympic medal in Brazil was in this shooting sport, it is a Santa Catarina tradition, where there are several popular parties, events, stands where this very important sport for Santa Catarina people is practiced”. She emphasized that the practice of shooting has grown, both in terms of attendance at clubs and in the arms trade since 2018. “The strength of this audience shows that the population of Santa Catarina is in favor of the project.”

Based on the audience present at the hearing, the deputy stated that as there are already several legal and historical arguments to defend the project, the public manifestation will be incorporated into the favorable opinion of the project. “My report to the CCJ, the most important in the House, will be favorable and we will show the support of the population expressed at this hearing to help convince other parliamentarians of the importance of this law.”

Deputy Jessé Lopes highlighted that in Brazil there is a series of inversions of values, “where the good always pay for the bad. Since bandits want weapons from good citizens, what they are usually doing is taking away the freedom of these people to have weapons, because they can supposedly be stolen by bandits, instead of giving more freedom, more autonomy, to those who carry their weapons. weapon.”

For the deputy, it is necessary to give more autonomy, more weapons, so that collectors, sport shooters and hunters (CACs) can defend their lives and their arsenal. “The project aims to define, grant this right. Not the possession of a weapon itself, but to tell the population that the collector, hunter and shooter have the need to have the right to defend themselves.”

Deputy Sergeant Lima stated that with this project, legal support will be given to all collectors, shooters and hunters who practice sport shooting in Santa Catarina. “Our state is traditional in these modalities, we have renowned champions and that’s what training is all about, moving from one city to another, meeting new competitors, giving the competitor more baggage in the practice of shooting and, given that in this displacement he takes a gun is effective the need to carry a gun just to make the security of his sports equipment and his life.”

The parliamentarian revealed that, on average, 25 weapons are sold daily in the state, and that many of them are not only for self-defense, but for the sport of shooting.

Supporters

Deputy Bruno Souza (Novo) also defended the project’s approval. “It is essential, after all, CACs are a risky activity, but that, they are qualified, they should carry a weapon normally. It is a very important project that came to affirm what we already know is a risky modality, which needs to carry a weapon normally, in short I hope it passes and that Alesc approves this project.”

Deputy Mauricio Eskudlark (PL), Alesc’s first vice-president, stated that he defends any regularization of the carrying of weapons for the CAC. “The sport shooter is a professional who knows the safety of the weapon, who uses the weapon to practice sports, and must have the right to be able to carry, drive and take his weapon wherever necessary, whether for competitions or for the trainings.”

He recalled that as a former regional political delegate, he was a gun holder at the time, after the federal government changed, the registry changed, access was restricted, including the possession of a weapon passed only to the Federal Police. “I am an advocate of liberalizing, authorizing the possession of weapons for all shooters.”

Congressman Kennedy Nunes (PTB) defended the approval of the project, noting that he has been a shooter for many years and associated with several hunting and shooting clubs in the state. He said that after suffering a threat to his life, he managed to obtain the right to carry weapons, but that he defends that the law is not intended to carry weapons around your waist, but to defend and alleviate the problems in the transport of weapons throughout the state, during training and shooting competitions. “CACs have the right to defend themselves, they are not criminals, they are trained, qualified.”

Manifestation of support

The national president of the Associação Nacional Movimento Proarmas, lawyer Marcos Pollon, stated that there is a social demand that has been accumulating since 2005, when Brazilians took a stand against the disarmament statute and in which almost 60% of the votes in the plebiscite voted against the ban on arms sales.

“Actually, this bill has to be seen as a gun regulation law, handled responsibly. This demand has been pressured within the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, but parliamentarians have turned a deaf ear to this need, for this reason some states, seeing the need for society, especially the CAC, to have recognized the risk of their activity, had the sensitivity of making state laws that do not ensure carrying, far from it, because carrying itself is a matter reserved for Federal Legislation, but they recognize that being a sports shooter is dangerous. This law is in line with the public law that has been required by all Brazilians.” He informed that similar laws have already been passed in Rondônia, Roraima and the Federal District.

Father Edivaldo Ferreira, a priest of the Brazilian Apostolic Catholic Church, from Joinville, also defended the right of people to carry weapons. “Every good person must and has the right to defend their family, defend those they love. It is a duty for life and liberty. CACs risk their lives by not having the right to defend themselves.”

Former Secretary of Aquaculture and Fisheries at the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply Jorge Seif Júnior stated that since 2003, carrying a weapon to the CAC was already foreseen, but it was vetoed by Congress and the STF. “The sports shooter, if he has the right to carry his weapon to practice the sport, since he is a trained person and is moving around the state, carrying his weapon, he needs to have the right to defend himself against aggression. This project is an excellent opportunity for Alesc to give the right to citizens of one of the most weapons-oriented states, which has one of the lowest rates of violence.”

Senator Jorginho Mello (PL) defended the approval of the law, considering that the CAC are prepared people, who are able not only to carry a weapon, but to defend themselves. “Today there is a contradiction in the legislation, you are a shooter, you have credentials for that, but you cannot carry a weapon. There is a vacuum in this situation that needs to be fixed and through this law, that will be done, it is an important action.”