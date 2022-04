Queiroga says that the end of the health emergency will not affect any health policy

“The fact is there. We have a balanced epidemiological scenario and the norm has to be adequate so that the Brazilian population has legal certainty”, said Marcelo Queiroga.| Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, assured this Monday (18) that no public health policy in the country would be affected by the end of the health emergency in Brazil, decreed due to Covid-19. According to him, the moment is of transition. “There needs to be a transition so that we do not have losses in health care. I want to emphasize that no public health policy will be interrupted. Absolutely none. Especially because all of them were instituted by the federal government through the Ministry of Health”, said the minister.

In the Ministry of Health alone, 170 rules can change with the end of the health emergency. But some changes have already taken effect, such as the end of the Covid test presentation for travelers to enter the country and the extinction of the mandatory mask in closed work environments.

He clarified, however, that it is not the end of the pandemic, noting that Brazilians still live with the disease. In the coming days, a normative act should be edited to formalize the decision. “Actually, this normative act only recognizes what we are currently experiencing in Brazil,” he said. “The fact is there. We have a balanced epidemiological scenario and the norm has to be adequate so that the Brazilian population has legal security and our Brazil can follow its great destiny”, said Queiroga.

“Covid has not ended and will not end, at least in the near future, and we need to live with this disease and live with this virus. Fortunately, it seems that the virus has lost strength, has decreased lethality, and every day we see a post-pandemic period closer to everyone. That’s what we think,” said the minister.

During a speech on national television on Sunday (17), Queiroga announced that he would decree the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin). He also gave a brief assessment of the actions of the federal government in the fight against the pandemic. The decision was made, according to the minister, thanks to mass vaccination.

In his speech, Queiroga expressed solidarity with the victims’ families and thanked doctors and health professionals, in addition to mentioning the number of Brazilians vaccinated. The minister also spoke about strengthening the SUS and the importance of primary care.