Quintet disappears at Corinthians in the last month with Vítor Pereira’s rotation; see numbers

The new scenario imposed by Vítor Pereira at Corinthians, with player rotation and more chances for young people, reduced space for the popular quintet formed by Paulinho, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian.

In the last month, the five players were together in only 58 of the 540 minutes played by the team (10.7%). The survey of the portal My Helm includes the six games played in the last 30 days: Guarani and São Paulo, for Paulista, Always Ready, for Bolivia and Deportivo Cali, for Colombia, for Libertadores, and Botafogo and Avaí, for the Brasileirão.

The five were listed for all six games, but were on the field together only against São Paulo in Morumbi, for exactly 58 minutes. In the other matches, the quintet did not act simultaneously at any time. – see below the game-by-game scenario.

To give you an idea, by way of comparison, the quintet played together in all five matches with Fernando Lázaro. There were 222 minutes together on the field in the possible 450 minutes. This represents no less than 49.3% of the time with the interim.

It is possible to predict that the scenario will not change so quickly. Against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, this Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, some of them may not even travel to Londrina, in Paraná. Against Palmeiras and Boca Juniors, the trend is to repeat the mix of young and old, leaving the quintet with little chance of playing together.

Guarani – 0 minutes (Giuliano started on the bench; Willian left at 62 min, Guedes left at 74 min and Giuliano entered at 74 min);

(Giuliano started on the bench; Willian left at 62 min, Guedes left at 74 min and Giuliano entered at 74 min); Sao Paulo – 58 minutes (All started as a starter; Willian and Paulinho left at 58 min and Giuliano left at 79 min);

(All started as a starter; Willian and Paulinho left at 58 min and Giuliano left at 79 min); Always Ready – 0 minutes (Paulinho, Renato and Willian started; Guedes came in at halftime; Giuliano came in at 66, but Paulinho left with him);

(Paulinho, Renato and Willian started; Guedes came in at halftime; Giuliano came in at 66, but Paulinho left with him); Botafogo – 0 minutes (Renato Augusto did not leave the bench);

(Renato Augusto did not leave the bench); Deportivo Cali – 0 minutes (Guedes and Giuliano started on the bench; when Guedes and Giuliano entered, at 70 min, Paulinho left);

(Guedes and Giuliano started on the bench; when Guedes and Giuliano entered, at 70 min, Paulinho left); Avaí – 0 minutes (Giuliano and Renato started on the bench; Renato left at halftime for Giuliano to come in).

