Rafinha responds to the provocation of Flamengo fans in defeat by São Paulo

Rafinha, a former Flamengo player and currently at São Paulo, spoke about the provocations that came from the red and black

Currently in Sao Paulo, Rafinha was present in the defeat to the Flamengo 3-1, at Maracanã, last Sunday (17). Former player of the Rio de Janeiro club, the right-back was the target of cursing and provocations from the red-black crowd.

After the match, passing through the mixed zone, the experienced athlete said he took it as a joke and said he knew the affection that a good part of the Rio club’s fans still have for him.

“Ah! I’m calm. I don’t just have a tattoo of Flamengo, but I also have the titles I won in Germany, like the Bayern Munchenin Europe. So, well, these are moments that I mark right on my skin. I’m already vaccinated“, he began by saying.

“The Flamengo fans have a great affection for me. Who loves, curses, fights like they do to me every time I come back here. But I know that, deep down, deep down, they all have a great affection for me”, he added.

Key piece in the achievements of the Brazilian championship and CONMEBOL Libertadoresin 2019, in addition to the Carioca Championship, Brazilian Super Cup and South American Recopain 2020, Rafinha had a troubled departure from Flamengo.

The right-back chose to head to the Olympiacos, from Greece. However, a few months later he returned to Brazil and opted for Guildreaching the point of negotiating a return to the Rio de Janeiro club, but did not sign an agreement and settled with Imorta.

For São Paulo, Rafinha returns to the field next Wednesday, against Youthin Caxias do Sul, for the third phase of the Brazil’s Cup